Thai content to watch out for on Netflix in 2025

Following last year's Tee Thai Tee Mun campaign in which eight local productions captivated audiences across Thailand and beyond, Netflix Thailand recently announced six films and three series set to debut in 2025.

The line-up kicks off with Dalah: Death And The Flowers, a highly anticipated series starring one of Thailand's top stars, Urassaya Sperbund. Helmed by a mostly female production team, the stylish whodunit uses symbolic storytelling and stunning visuals to address complex social issues.

One of the landmark titles, Mad Unicorn, dramatises the story of a fiercely determined entrepreneur from northern Thailand who builds himself up from zero to lead the country's first unicorn startup in the express delivery industry. Nottapon Boonprakob, a writer for One For The Road, makes his series directorial debut, while executive producers Jira Maligool and Vanridee Pongsittisak, who were behind the megahit film How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, lent their expertise to the project. This rags-to-riches series is produced in collaboration with Thailand's leading studio GDH 559.

Continuing with the underdog theme, Frozen Hot Boys is not only a feel-good movie but also stranger than fiction. Imagine troubled Thai youths defying all odds to compete in an international snow-sculpting competition, despite their family struggles and tropical roots.

Everybody Loves Me When I'm Dead.

In Everybody Loves Me When I'm Dead, veteran filmmaker Nithiwat Tharatorn, who was behind 2023's crowd favourite Analog Squad, makes his foray into crime thrillers with an audacious tale of bank employees plotting to steal from the dormant bank account of an old dead woman. Beloved actors Theeradej "Ken" Wongpuapan and Chulachak "Hugo" Chakrabongse star in the film.

Offering a fresh approach to a survival movie, Ziam pits Thai martial arts against zombies. Produced by Kantana, the team behind Master Of The House, the action-thriller stars Prin Suparat, who underwent extensive training for his character's unarmed combat against the zombies in his first Netflix film.

Having shed light on the interplay between faith and finance in its first season, The Believers returns for one last season with beloved characters Win, Game and Dear, who take aim at the intersection of faith and local politics. Stay tuned for the introduction of a surprise new cast member.

Over the years, Netflix has built strong connections with Thailand's creative community, creating a space where creators can bring their best work to life. By collaborating closely with industry partners, it has expanded opportunities, nurtured emerging talent and helped grow the creative ecosystem by providing skills workshops.

This year, Netflix celebrates a major milestone with Sum Wan Gub Someone, a project born from a screenwriter's pitch. The lighthearted film also pairs familiar faces Jarinporn Joonkiat and Warintorn Panhakarn for the first time on screen.