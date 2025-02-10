An afternoon of Mozart and Mendelssohn

Sala Sudasiri Sobha is holding "From Mozart To Mendelssohn: A Journey Of Mastery" concert featuring iconic pieces by legendary composers, on Sunday at 4pm.

The repertoire includes Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No.1 In D Minor and Mozart's Piano Trio In G Major and will be performed by award-winning pianist Suvida Neramit-aram, violinist Mahakit Lerdcheewanan and cellist Marcin Szawelski, who will bring a wealth of international experience and academic excellence to their performances.

Mendelssohn's piece is rich and dramatic, with sweeping lines and intense energy that reveal the Romantic spirit at its fullest. Each movement pulses with emotion, giving the trio a chance to explore everything from lyrical melodies to fiery passages.

In contrast, Mozart's trio is all about clarity and charm. It's light, joyful and full of elegant musical conversations between the instruments.

The trio's sensitivity to each other's playing will bring out the subtleties and humour that make this piece so delightful. Together, these works will show their range and chemistry, creating a concert that's as dynamic as it is moving.

Suvida is celebrated for her solo and chamber performances at prestigious venues like Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall, while Mahakit is associate concertmaster of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra and has performed with US orchestras and premiered works by global composers.

A native of Poland, Szawelski is principal cellist of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra and also author of pedagogical textbooks.