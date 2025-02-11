NCT Wish to perform in Bangkok in June

As a leading South Korean entertainment powerhouse, SM Entertainment has received solid support from music fans. SM Entertainment's latest brainchild, NCT Wish, which consists of six members -- Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo and Sakuya -- received a warm welcome from their fan club, NCTzen Wish, after their debut single, Wish, achieved 370,000 pre-order copies. NCT Wish members have captured fans' hearts with refreshing music with hopeful and positive messages.

Thai fans will have the opportunity to meet NCT Wish in person at their first performance in Thailand, "2025 NCT Wish Asia Tour Log In Bangkok" on June 7 at the Thunder Dome.

The Wish in the group's name refers to the strong desire of the members to support everyone's dreams and make them come true together through music and love.

Throughout 2024, NCT Wish built a strong connection with fans through meaningful and positive music, starting with their debut single Wish in February, sending a bright and refreshing first greeting, followed by their second single, Songbird, in July, inspired by the symbolism of birds bringing luck, sharing a message of flying together to make miracles happen. In September, the first mini album, Steady, with the same title track was released, conveying hope that the extraordinary feeling of meeting each other lasts forever. The year ended with the title track Wishful Winter from their first album, Wishful, in November, offering the warmth of winter and a promise to fulfil wishes together.

Get ready to log into a new world of extraordinary fun through energetic performances and vibrant setlists that reflect uniqueness, creating unforgettable moments as wished by fans worldwide.

Tickets cost 2,500, 3,500, 4,500, 4,800 and 5,500 baht.

Tickets for the NCTzen Wish Membership pre-sale will be available on Feb 15. Tickets for the public will be available on Feb 16. Tickets can be purchased at Counter Service in all 7-Eleven stores nationwide and via the website allticket.com. For updates about the NCT Wish concert, visit facebook.com/smtruethailand and x.com/SMTrueThailand.