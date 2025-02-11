Exhibition spotlights development of Bangkok's historic Charoen Krung area
Exhibition spotlights development of Bangkok's historic Charoen Krung area

PUBLISHED : 11 Feb 2025 at 04:00

Artwork by Pasutt Kanrattanasutra. (Photo courtesy of 333Gallery)
Artwork by Pasutt Kanrattanasutra. (Photo courtesy of 333Gallery)

"Somewhere Else In The World: Charoenkrung" is a thought-provoking showcase that reflects on the impact of urban development and the balance (or lack thereof) between progress, sustainability and preservation. It's running at 333Gallery until Feb 23.

This is a solo exhibition by Thai artist Pasutt Kanrattanasutra who explores the complex and fragile relationships between communities, urban spaces and nature, focusing on the dynamic Charoen Krung area.

Through the lens of Charoen Krung's rich historical, cultural, and symbolic landscape, he interrogates the transformations brought about by modern urbanisation. His works examine how human progress affects both natural environments and local communities while raising poignant questions about sustainability and the broader implications of development.

Using art as a medium to spark dialogue about humanity's role as caretakers of the planet, the artist's deep engagement with contemporary socio-political and ecological issues shapes a body of work that challenges viewers to question the notion of "progress" and envision more balanced, sustainable futures.

A hallmark of the show is Pasutt's innovative use of diverse, value-rich materials. Collaborating with experts in fields such as woodworking and ceramics, he underscores the importance of resourceful, sustainable practices.

His pieces reflect both the challenges of urban transformation and an invitation to engage with alternative perspectives on living in harmony with our surroundings. Beyond its visual appeal, the exhibition is a call to action. It challenges conventional ideas of progress and invites viewers to imagine a more harmonious coexistence between humanity, urban spaces and nature.

333Gallery is located at Warehouse 30, Charoen Krung 30, and opens daily from 11am to 6pm (except Monday).

Visit facebook.com/333GalleryGroup.

