Bigger and better

Bangkok Design Week 2025 (BKKDW2025) has returned with a new schedule as the annual event, which usually runs for nine days, has been extended to 16 days this year, from Feb 8-23.

The first phase began last Saturday and runs until Sunday, covering areas from Charoen Krung to Talat Noi, Yaowarat, Song Wat and Pak Klong Talat. The second phase will start this Saturday and run until Feb 23 at Phra Nakhon, Bang Lamphu and Khao San.

This year's event is held under the theme "Design Up + Rising: Facing Challenges With A Positive Twist" to encourage people in the design industry to transform negative energy into positive energy and realise the industry's fullest potential.

Chakrit Pichyangkul, executive director of the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), said in the opening ceremony of BKKDW2025 at EmSphere that design is an important creative industry.

"The CEA believes that design can promote the economy and solve problems in society. We teamed up with universities and entrepreneurs in the creative industry to connect markets. BKKDW worked with several districts to create platforms to provide opportunities to creators," said Chakrit.

"BKKDW also gives university students an opportunity to showcase their ability. There will be amazing concepts and artwork that can inspire visitors to improve society. The CEA expects BKKDW to attract more than 300,000 visitors and generate over 500 million baht."

Here are some highlights of Bangkok Design Week 2025.

Here, We Are Motivated Everyday by Silpakorn University.

Here,.......Everyday

Venue: EM District, BTS skywalk and Emsphere

"Here,.......Everyday" was created for EM District by 10 faculties from nine universities. The project was overseen by The Head and The Heart Studio and Simon Pillard, a creative director of the Mall Group.

Here, We Confront The Unseen Gaze Everyday by Thammasat University is a sculpture which features big eyes staring at passersby. A representative from Thammasat explained that the idea of the sculpture is to convey the concept that young people want to be themselves, but may find it difficult to overcome judgemental looks from others.

Here, We Are Motivated Everyday by Silpakorn University is an installation which features large circular mirrors. A designer from Silpakorn University explained that the team believes that people's best encouragement must come from within, so the installation emphasises positive energy. To uplift visitors, positive messages are attached on the mirrors which people can see while taking photos.

Two other art installations were inspired by superstition. Here, For You Everyday, also by Silpakorn Univeristy, is a replica of a shrine which appears in pink. In front of the shrine is a wooden board with a prayer written on it that aims to help people reduce stress.

Here, Luckier In Love, by King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, was inspired by the trend of asking for love from the Hindu goddess Lakshmi. Here, Luckier In Love was created in the form of the "I love you" hand gesture. There are also sheets of fake horoscope predictions that people can receive by pressing a button on the installation.

HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya demonstrates French embroidery stitching.

'Stitch' Rhythm of the Threads by Sirivannavari Atelier & Academy

Venue: House No.1, Charoen Krung 30

"'Stitch' Rhythm Of The Threads" reveals embroidered techniques by Sirivannavari, founded by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. Established in 2016, Sirivannavari Atelier & Academy aims to develop embroidery craftsmanship that blends traditional Thai and French techniques based on international standards of the Maison Lesage Institute.

The exhibition is divided into two sections. The first section showcases prestigious pieces by Sirivannavari, including fabulous silk gowns and a stunning meticulously hand-embroidered royal robe incorporating the art of origami. The second section offers a glimpse into a craftsman's studio, complete with embroidery tools and samples.

Neighbourmart Bangkok.

Neighbourmart Bangkok

Venue: TCDC Bangkok

Neighbourmart Bangkok is a place for people who want to support long standing brands initiated in Bangkok. Neighbourmart Bangkok gathered legacy brands from different districts to present on the first floor of TCDC Bangkok, so that young customers can access brands such as Seaside (vinegar), Hau Tek Seng (fish sauce), Malangpor (soy sauce).

The products include seasoning sauces, nam ob Thai (scented water), traditional Chinese herbs, handmade notebooks, handcrafted ceremonial cushions and handcrafted alms bowls. Besides products, the display presents the history of products. During BKKDW2025, there will be a tasting table available daily where customers can learn more about traditional seasoning sauces through blind taste experiences.

Up (Rice)ing.

Up (Rice)ing

Up (Rice)ing is a collaboration between Rice Hub and Fab Cafe Bangkok. At Up (Rice)ing, there is a pairing of rice and other foods to introduce new flavour combinations in hopes of creating a new rice market.

There are four varieties of rice and samples of numerous kinds of foods in small bowls. The sample food, which includes beans, raw papaya, coconut milk, mayonnaise, mackerel, olives, seaweed and chocolate, provides a variety of flavours such as starchy, creamy, sour, sweet and salty. Participants will pair different kinds of rice with one or two selected food items and leave their comments on a form as to whether their selected pairs went well together or not.

Kib, co-founder of Rice Hub, explained that this pairing is similar to pairing a wine with specific foods.

"Thailand has 5,928 varieties of rice, but we only consume a few. We will find patterns of rice pairing with specific food like when drinking wine. At home, I cook four types of rice because I pair white rice with fried eggs and dark rice with massaman curry. We must change Thai people's way of consuming rice. If not, a new market cannot be launched."

Deep Blue Station presented by AminoNite.

Deep Blue Station presented by AminoNite

Venue: Central Post Office (Virtual Media Lab 4th Floor)

This event offers a 60-minute sleeping experience in a room filled with comfortable beanbags and features a cinema screen. An animated character named Bruna Moon will guide participants to relax and fall asleep through ambient music.

Thanapong Panichchob, co-founder of Yimsamer which organised this event, explained that it is an experiment that was inspired by case studies of lulling people to sleep. He admitted that the event may not be able to make all participants sleep, but it is a guide to show participants the importance of deep sleep.

To participate in the event, register via hellobooku.com.

Here, For You Everyday by Silpakorn University.

Wisdom Has Fallen The Conclusionary

Venue: Central the Original Store

Created by Wisdomative, this exhibition will make viewers realise that many traditional crafts in Thailand have been lost, such as hom auon, the traditional Chiang Mai fabric, and khan mak mai (carved wooden containers), while others are endangered. Wisdomative created a list of ageing craft masters to warn that some crafts will soon be lost if no one has the skills to replace these masters. Wisdomative also created an archive to gather knowledge of local wisdom and pass it on by working with artisans nationwide and brand designers. Current products include pha sin teen jok (tube skirts), woven indigo dyed fabrics and red lacquerware.

Here, Luckier In Love by King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

A hand-embroidered royal robe incorporating the art of origami.