Revisit the past at RCB Galleria

River City Bangkok is holding "Like You Never Left", a group exhibition that will take viewers back to a haven of memories where every moment resurfaces as if it happened just yesterday, at its RCB Galleria 4, until March 9.

This is a special project presented by the RCB Experimental Art Lab in collaboration with Pakorn "Boy" Chatborirak, a celebrated actor and passionate art collector, who also acts as a co-curator for this show.

On display are the works of 10 exceptional artists celebrated for their masterful expression of emotions. They include Art Jeeno whose mastery of intricate line work earns his name in the manga community; Arrinya Kuntino whose creations brim with the allure of imagination and the whimsy of dreams; and Give.me.museums renowned for her serene yet vibrant landscape paintings.

While Keng Jeans focuses on surrealism, Chonnapas Yokyai is known for her vibrant and surrealistic paintings that portray subtly veiled figurines in a peculiar and twisted scape.

Also featured in the line-up are Munins, a celebrated artist, writer and illustrator with over a decade of experience; Noinah, a former cartoonist who now dedicates most of his time to painting as a means of organising his thoughts and emotions; Suntur whose art often captures the stories of the world around him; Wichuda Khuntijit who often depicts surreal landscapes devoid of human presence; and Wood You Mind, whose creations often convey positive messages rooted in the belief that imperfection is beauty.