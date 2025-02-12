Exhibition presents the soul of India

Art lovers are invited to explore Indians' ways of thinking and life through photography during "Connect", which is running on the 2nd floor of C43: Fashion and Inspiration Space, Charoen 43 Art and Eatery, Charoen Krung Road, until Feb 23.

Held as part of Bangkok Design Week 2025, the exhibition presents the signature photo-based storytelling by seasoned photographer Samatcha Apaisuwan who has accumulated decades of experience in advertising and documentary fields.

He brings to life the precious moments from his winter travels to India, where his spontaneous exploration allowed him to capture urban corners, morning markets, local lifestyles, and enchanting Haveli architecture.

He shares the allure of Jaipur where his strolls led to the discovery of beautiful corners and charming local ways of life. Shown in his photographs are the Indian city's morning markets, railway stations, and unforgettable moments of friendship forged during his journey.

Samatcha also fell in love with Nawalgarh and Mandawa, two tranquil towns in Rajasthan's northwestern region Shekhawati. Known for their stunning and unique frescoes, these towns are celebrated as India's "Open-Air Art Gallery". Their havelis, once mansions of wealthy merchants, are adorned with colourful murals depicting religious tales, legends, folklore and glimpses of European colonial life.

All pictures on display carry layers of meaning, inviting viewers to explore, question, and interpret freely while immersing themselves in the artist's perspective and the power of photography that unites people across diverse backgrounds.

The exhibition is open for viewing daily from 11am to 7pm (except Monday).