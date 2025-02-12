New movies out this week: Feb 12-18

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Captain America: Brave New World

Directed by Julius Onah.

Who’s in it?

Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Rosa Salazar and Liv Tyler.

What’s it about?

Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan.

Why watch it?

Announced the same day “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (2021) finale premiered.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Directed by Michael Morris.

Who’s in it?

Leo Woodall, Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant.

What’s it about?

Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mum with the help of her family, friends and former lover, Daniel. Back to work and on the apps, she's pursued by a younger man and maybe — just maybe — her son's science teacher.

Why watch it?

Patrick Dempsey won't be returning for this film.

Premieres on Feb 13

Serpent Beauty

Directed by Lee Thongkham.

Who’s in it?

Atthaphan Phunsawat, Ananda Everingham and Napakpapha Nakprasitte.

What’s it about?

Explores the love story of a girl who happens to be in the bloodline of the Snake King.

Why watch it?

The horror of the month of love.

About Family

Directed by Woo-seok Yang.

Who’s in it?

Kim Yoon-seok, Lee Seung-gi and Kang Han-na.

What’s it about?

The film is a comedy about family. It tells the story of a man who's an elite medical student and who decides to become a priest.

Why watch it?

Family ethics.

Premieres on Feb 19

2024 Red Velvet Fancon Tour

Who’s in it?

Members of Red Velvet

What’s it about?

Red Velvet's solo performance in Thailand after six years at Impact Arena, which took place last year.

Why watch it?

Red Velvet’s first fan concert.