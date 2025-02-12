New releases for your streaming pleasure: Feb 12-18

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

The Gorge

Premieres on Feb 14

Two highly-trained operatives become close after being sent to protect opposite sides of a mysterious gorge. When evil emerges, they must work together to survive what lies within.

NETFLIX

La Dolce Villa

Premieres on Feb 13

A successful businessman travels to Italy to stop his daughter from spending all her money to restore an old villa, but Italy has other romantic plans.

Dog Days Out

Premieres on Feb 13

When their humans are away, cute and curious pup Holm and his dog pals love to play with their best friends — their favourite toys!

Melo Movie

Premieres on Feb 14

A movie buff falls for an aspiring director, igniting a romance that fizzles out too soon. When their paths cross again, can love find its way back?

Love Is Blind: Season 8

Premieres on Feb 14

Get to know all the details about the incoming Season 8 pod squad hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Most Beautiful Girl In The World

Premieres on Feb 14

A playboy stages a dating show to earn his inheritance by granting his father's last wish: for his son to marry the most beautiful girl in the world.

Dhoom Dhaam

Premieres on Feb 14

Love, laughter and full-on wedding chaos.

I Am Married…But!

Premieres on Feb 14

After a meet-cute ends in a whirlwind romance, a couple must learn to navigate the messy reality of married life that's nothing like a fairy tale ending.

Offline Love

Premieres on Feb 18

Young singles spend ten days in a foreign country, relying on fate alone to fall in love. Without any digital devices, will they be able to find the one?

Court Of Gold

Premieres on Feb 18

Go behind the scenes with the top medal contenders in men's basketball as they battle for gold and glory at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

PRIME VIDEO

My Fault: London

Premieres on Feb 13

An exciting British remake based on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s best-selling Culpables trilogy (Culpa Mía, Culpa Tuya, Culpa Nuestra). When Noah's mother, Ella, falls in love with the very wealthy William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon arrival, the 18-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick, and there is an immediate attraction between the two. Noah spends the summer adjusting to her new life, making new friends from Nick’s various circles, and navigating a complicated relationship with him while they fight to keep the attraction at bay. But unbeknownst to Noah, her estranged father has been released from prison and starts tracking her every move. Noah will ultimately be forced to deal with her devastating past while falling in love for the first time.

Broken Rage

Premieres on Feb 14

A hitman, Nezumi fights for his survival when he’s caught between the police and yakuza. But in the second half, the gritty crime-action thriller takes an unexpected turn, evolving into a self-parodying comedy that retells the same story with a captivatingly humorous touch.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Premieres on Feb 15

The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game.

Bad Boys For Life

Premieres on Feb 15

The wife and son of a Mexican drug lord embark on a vengeful quest to kill all those involved in his trial and imprisonment — including Miami Detective Mike Lowrey. When Mike gets wounded, he teams up with partner Marcus Burnett and Ammo — a special tactical squad — to bring the culprits to justice. But the old-school, wisecracking cops must soon learn to get along with their new elite counterparts if they are to take down the vicious cartel that threatens their lives.

HBO/ MAX

Bugs Bunny Builders: Season 2

Premieres on Feb 13

The Looney Builders are hired by Ma and Pa Bear to build a bedroom for their son, Junior, whose excitement causes setbacks.

Cuckoo

Premieres on Feb 15

Gretchen reluctantly leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family.

The White Lotus: Season 3

Premieres on Feb 17

A satirical dive into a Thai seaside resort with a renewed cast.