Two artists explore the limits of boundaries

Art lovers are invited to explore how individuals find meaning amid the complexities of reality and the fluidity of perception during "Whispering Horizons", which is running at Tang Contemporary Art until March 9.

In this duo exhibition, Rizal Hasan from Indonesia conveys inner tranquillity using geometric compositions and vibrant colours, while Wannita Tankeng from Thailand blurs the boundaries between reality and imagination through the fluidity of light and shadow.

Together, they construct an aesthetic space centred on the concept of "boundaries" -- both as constraints and as starting points for freedom.

Hasan's art is deeply influenced by everyday life and cultural memory. He masterfully combines geometric forms, popular culture and Indonesian traditional mythology, using bright colours to depict the tension between contemporary anxiety and peace of mind.

His art invites viewers to step away from external chaos and return to a place of inner peace.

In contrast to Hasan's geometric order, Wannita's creations focus on the interaction between light and transparent objects, exploring the visual transformations of everyday items through the refraction of light.

By manipulating light, she reveals the limitations of perception and invites viewers to reimagine their relationship with the world and themselves. Her work extends sensory experience while reshaping cognition, offering an artistic journey that bridges the seen and the unseen.

Tang Contemporary Art is located at Room 201-206 of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm.