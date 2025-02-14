Classic Coward play Private Lives returns with contemporary Thai twist

RCB Experimental Art Lab joins with NUNi Productions to present the theatrical comedy Private Lives, a witty and chaotic ode to love's irresistible drama.

The play chronicles the escapades of a former married couple who abandon their respective new spouses mid-honeymoon to rekindle their own fiery romance.

Private Lives reimagines Noël Coward's classic 1929 play of the same name, a landmark of 20th-century theatre that premiered 95 years ago in the UK. Originally touring regional theatres, the play had its grand debut at London's newly opened Phoenix Theatre in 1930, starring Noël Coward himself alongside Gertude Lawrence, Adrianne Allen and Laurence Olivier. A Broadway production followed shortly after, solidifying the play's status as an enduring classic.

Over the decades, Private Lives has been revived numerous times on both the West End and Broadway, with Coward's iconic role becoming a coveted challenge for many acclaimed actors.

Notable portrayals have included Robert Stephens, Richard Burton, Alan Rickman and Matthew Macfadyen. Likewise, the role originated by Gertrude Lawrence has seen powerhouse performances by Tallulah Backhead, Elizabeth Taylor, Joan Collins, Maggie Smith, Penelope Keith and Lindsay Duncan, among others.

In addition to its theatrical legacy, Private Lives has also been adapted for film in 1931 and reimagined for radio and television on multiple occasions.

The play is now on the Thai stage in a fresh adaptation once again, with the script translated and reimagined by Cholatep Nabangchang and masterfully rewritten and directed by Damkerng Thitapiyasak, a celebrated Silpathorn Award-winning artist in performing arts.

Known for mentoring countless students as a distinguished performing arts professor, Damkerng brings this classic to life with a contemporary twist, assembling an ensemble of Thailand's most accomplished stage actors for an unmissable theatrical showdown.

Private Lives offers a special Valentine's run from today until Sunday at RCB Forum, 2nd floor, River City Bangkok. The play will be performed in Thai with English surtitles. General admission is 800 baht (400 baht for students with valid ID).