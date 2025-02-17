Acquire a piece of art history at 'Constellation'

Art collectors and admirers of aesthetic beauty are invited to explore the universe of art during the exhibition and auction "Constellation", which is running on the 10th floor of 66 Tower, Sukhumvit 66, daily from 10am to 7pm, until Saturday.

Held by the Art Auction Center, the exhibition features 127 meticulously curated pieces by top-tier artists who bring their distinct brilliance -- diverse in style and vision -- to craft, create and whisper their unique soul into their work.

The show is akin to weaving stars into stories within the world of art. Each piece carries its own meaning and value, much like the stars shining in the universe. Featuring different perspectives and concepts, these works allow viewers to experience the inspiration behind each piece.

Among the masterpieces are Elephant Man (1972), a ballpoint pen on paper depicting a character from the Ramakian epic by Thawan Duchanee; Natural Phenomenon (1985), an oil on canvas reflecting the grandeur of nature by Pratuang Emjaroen; and Canada (1996), a landscape painting in oil by Prakit (Jitr) Buabusaya.

Lotus by Tawee Nandakwang. Art Auction Center

Other highlights include Fragment And The Sublime No.5 (2006), an abstract in oil on canvas by Natee Utarit; Lotus (1988), a landscape painting in acrylic by Tawee Nandakwang; and an oil on canvas that Mit Jai Inn created during the earlier period of his career.

Also, expect to see works by new generation artists such as Thongmai Thepram, Molly, Benzilla, Muebon and Gongkan. Using modern concepts and techniques, these artistic creations sharply and intriguingly reflect contemporary society.

All works will be available for bidding on Sunday at 2pm. Registrations can be made between 10am and 1pm.