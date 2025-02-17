Shakira cancels Lima concert after being hospitalised
text size
Life
Arts & Entertainment

Shakira cancels Lima concert after being hospitalised

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 17 Feb 2025 at 09:15

WRITER: AFP

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Shakira was hospitalised with abdominal pain in Peru days after starting her first worldwide tour in seven years. (Photo: AFP)
Shakira was hospitalised with abdominal pain in Peru days after starting her first worldwide tour in seven years. (Photo: AFP)

LIMA - Shakira has cancelled her concert in Peru's capital on Sunday after being hospitalised with abdominal pain, a setback that comes days after she launched her first worldwide tour in seven years.

The 48-year-old Colombian star posted on her social media accounts that she had gone to the emergency room on Saturday night and remained hospitalised.

"The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening," she said.

"I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru," she added, expressing hope that she would be released from the hospital on Monday to resume the tour.

The singer-songwriter kicked off her tour in Rio de Janeiro just a few days after she received a Grammy for best Latin pop album, which she dedicated to migrants in the United States who are facing deportation under President Donald Trump.

Shakira, who is one of the most popular Latin artists of all time, is set to perform nearly 50 dates in Latin America by the end of June, followed by more in the United States and Canada.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Apple, Google restore TikTok app after assurances from Trump

Apple, Google restore TikTok app after assurances from Trump

Life
Redefining family

Redefining family

Life
Your horoscope for Feb 14-20

Your horoscope for Feb 14-20

Life
Musk says his new AI chatbot outperforms all rivals

Musk says his new AI chatbot outperforms all rivals

Life
Classic Coward play Private Lives returns with contemporary Thai twist

Classic Coward play Private Lives returns with contemporary Thai twist

Life

TRENDING