South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron found dead at home, police official says
South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron found dead at home, police official says

PUBLISHED : 17 Feb 2025 at 08:45

WRITER: Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has been found dead at her home, a police official with knowledge of the case said on Sunday.

Kim, 24, was one of most promising actresses in South Korea, but her career took hit after a drunk driving incident in 2022.

A friend who was going to meet Kim visited her home and discovered her and called the police, Yonhap News Agency said.

Police found no foul play, according to Yonhap.

The police official said police are investigating the cause of death but did not provide further details.

File photo: South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron poses on the red carpet during the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong, China December 1, 2017. (Reuters photo)

