Punk's not dead!

How often do we get the chance to see our favourite band visit our country and perform live, especially when they come from halfway across the globe? Last Thursday, American pop-punk legends Green Day returned to Bangkok for the first time in 15 years. The expansive Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani transformed into a high-energy haven for rock fans, who packed the venue from wall to wall, singing, jumping and screaming along as Green Day delivered an electrifying two-hour set.

Although I wouldn't call myself a die-hard Green Day fan, I can't deny that their songs -- Longview, Basket Case, Redundant, When I Come Around and Hitchin' A Ride -- were parts of the soundtrack of my teenage years.

Ever since they dropped their seminal album Dookie back in 1994, Green Day has maintained a long-standing fan base around the world, including here in Thailand. With over three decades in the business and an arsenal of iconic albums, the promise of this concert had fans buzzing with excitement. Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool have always been known for their raw, high-energy performances, and on this night, they were expected to bring the house down.

I arrived at the venue around 8pm, about half-an-hour before showtime. The atmosphere outside was electric. The crowd was a nostalgic mix of 90s teenagers -- myself included -- reliving the days of our youth alongside a newer generation of fans eager to witness the punk rock legends in action. Scattered throughout the area were people attempting to scalp last-minute tickets, taking advantage of the night's overwhelming demand.

Despite the excitement, not everyone was thrilled about one particular issue -- no alcohol sales. Since the concert coincided with a Buddhist holiday, venue regulations prohibited beer and liquor sales, leaving many rock fans grumbling. But, as always, resourceful vendors found ways to sneak in alcohol at steep prices. I, for one, gave in and bought an overpriced can of lager for 150 baht, considering it a fitting prelude to the chaos of the concert ahead.

Inside the arena, the anticipation was palpable. To hype up the crowd, the pre-show playlist blasted classic rock anthems, including Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and Ramones' Blitzkrieg Bop. The entire arena was already singing along, setting the tone for the wild night ahead.

Then, at long last, Green Day stormed the stage, kicking off the concert with The American Dream Is Killing Me, a fiery new track from their latest album Saviors. The moment Billie Joe Armstrong belted out the first lyrics, the crowd erupted.

They wasted no time diving into their golden era, unleashing hit after hit from Dookie, the album that catapulted punk rock into mainstream success in the 90s. Burnout, Basket Case and Longview sent waves of nostalgia crashing over me. She followed, igniting even more energy in the crowd, before they closed out the Dookie era with When I Come Around. As Billie Joe teased the intro with a guitar riff from David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust, a giant balloon airplane -- symbolic of the Dookie album cover -- floated across the arena, much to the fans' delight.

Green Day's relentless energy barely allowed for any breaks. They powered through song after song with barely a pause, keeping the momentum alive. Much like Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Billie Joe is a master of audience interaction, constantly engaging with the crowd. Whether he was orchestrating singalongs, encouraging fans to clap in unison or simply cracking jokes, his stage presence was nothing short of captivating.

One of Green Day's signature concert moments is bringing a fan onstage, and Bangkok was no exception. This time, a lucky female fan was invited up to sing Know Your Enemy alongside Billie Joe. She seized the moment, belting out the lyrics with pure adrenaline before snapping a selfie with Billie Joe and exiting the stage, grinning ear to ear.

The setlist was packed with both deep cuts and massive hits. Brain Stew and Minority shook the venue, with fans headbanging and screaming along. And then came the moment we all saw coming -- the inflatable hand clutching a grenade, the unmistakable symbol from the American Idiot album, began to rise above the stage. The excitement in the air was undeniable.

The band launched into American Idiot, setting off a riotous frenzy of mosh pits and fists pumping in the air. Holiday followed, with Billie Joe's defiant lyrics resonating just as powerfully today as they did two decades ago. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams turned into the biggest singalong of the night, with thousands of voices echoing the melancholic anthem in perfect unison. Then came St. Jimmy, arguably the most electrifying performance of the entire concert, pushing the energy levels even higher.

After an intense rollercoaster of high-energy punk rock, the band slowed things down with their emotional ballads. Wake Me Up When September Ends brought a sense of quiet reflection over the audience, before seamlessly transitioning back into the uplifting melodies of Boulevard Of Broken Dreams. These slower moments allowed fans to catch their breath, but they didn't last long -- Green Day was far from done.

As the night drew to a close, Billie Joe returned to the stage alone, acoustic guitar in hand, to perform Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life). It was a perfect way to wrap up the unforgettable night -- a moment of calm after two hours of pure chaos. The crowd swayed, arms in the air, singing along to the sentimental farewell anthem that has closed many of Green Day's shows over the years.

Green Day's performance was worth every second of the 15-year wait. Their flawless musicianship, well-crafted setlist, spectacular visual effects and deep connection with the audience made the show feel like an intimate celebration, despite the massive scale of the venue.

Even after decades on the road, Green Day continues to prove why they are one of the most enduring and hardworking bands in rock. At an age where many artists slow down, Billie Joe, Mike and Tré still deliver performances with the energy and passion of their youth. Their music remains timeless, their stage presence electrifying, and their dedication to their fans unwavering.