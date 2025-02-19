See the unseen at 'Mantis Shrimp Matrix'

Art lovers are invited to have their perceptions challenged during "ATTA x Lip Talk: Mantis Shrimp Matrix", which is running at Atta Gallery, until March 16.

This is a groundbreaking collaboration with Sarah Pedinotti, aka Lip Talk, an artist, musician and storyteller whose work blurs the boundaries between sound, performance and visual art.

The immersive, multi-sensory art installation explores perception, ancestry and the search for meaning through the lens of one of nature's most extraordinary creatures. With its ability to see ultraviolet, infrared and polarised light, the mantis shrimp perceives a world far beyond human vision.

The mantis shrimp's vision, radically different from our own, challenges viewers to imagine a spectrum of existence beyond human perception. They are invited to interact with custom-built devices designed to simulate the mantis shrimp's unique vision and translate it into sound.

The space also features a coral reef sculpture built from ocean plastic, serving as both an archive and an ecosystem. As an archive, it holds the remnants of what humans discard, a record of our impact on the ocean. As an ecosystem, it reflects the ways in which life adapts and transforms even in artificial or hostile environments.

Finally, towering shrimp eyes -- magnified and iridescent -- transmit fragmented narratives from the ocean depths, evoking a presence both alien and deeply ancient. These elements work together to challenge our understanding of perception, inviting us to ask: What else are we not seeing?

Just as early humans painted on cave walls to make sense of their world, this exhibition seeks to illuminate the mysteries beyond our sensory limits -- not to offer answers, but to invite a deeper engagement with the act of seeing itself.

Atta Gallery is located at Warehouse 30, Charoen Krung 30, and opens Wednesday to Sunday from 1pm to 6.30pm.