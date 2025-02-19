New releases for your streaming pleasure: Feb 19-25

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Surface: Season 2

Premieres on Feb 21

Sophie is a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived.

NETFLIX

My Family

Premieres on Feb 19

A terminally ill father prepares his chaotic family to care for his two young kids and face life without him — but they must put old quarrels to rest.

Zero Day

Premieres on Feb 20

A former US President is called out of retirement to find the source of a deadly cyberattack, only to discover a vast web of lies and conspiracies.

Full Swing: Season 3

Premieres on Feb 25

This immersive documentary series follows the world's greatest golfers — on and off the course — during a season of relentless competition.

PRIME VIDEO

Reacher: Season 3

Premieres on Feb 20

Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

HBO/MAX

Despicable Me 4

Premieres on Feb 22

Gru welcomes a new member to the family, but their peaceful existence unravels when a criminal mastermind escapes from prison and vows to to take revenge.

Suits LA

Premieres on Feb 24

The series centres on Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

TLC

Building Roots: Season 2

Premieres on Feb 23

Design masterminds Ben and Cristi Dozier take on boundary-pushing projects as they turn basic Colorado homes into one-of-a-kind spaces.