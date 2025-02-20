New movies out this week: Feb 20-26

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Nosferatu

Directed by Robert Eggers.

Who’s in it?

Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård.

What’s it about?

A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Why watch it?

The exteriors of Orlok's castle were filmed at Hunedoara Castle, also known as Corvin Castle, a Romanian castle located in Transylvania and one of the largest medieval castles extant in Europe. What's more, it's a castle where Vlad Dracula was briefly imprisoned.

Happy Monday(s)

Directed by Chakorn Chaiprecha.

Who’s in it?

Oab Oabnithi Wiwattanawarang, PP Punpreedee Khumprom Rodsaward and Poon Mitpakdee.

What’s it about?

Plot under wraps.

Why watch it?

What would you do if every day was Monday, April 1?

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera

Directed by Christian Gudegast.

Who’s in it?

Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Evin Ahmad.

What’s it about?

Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the treacherous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange.

Why watch it?

Butler has stated in an interview that the film will have a more European feel to it, with the film taking place in the diamond district of Nice this time around.

Cleaner

Directed by Martin Campbell.

Who’s in it?

Daisy Ridley, Clive Owen and Taz Skylar.

What’s it about?

Criminal activists hijack a gala, taking 300 hostages. One extremist plans mass murder as a message to the world. An Ex-soldier turned window cleaner now works to rescue the hostages.

Why watch it?

Set in present-day London.

She diao ying xiong zhuan: Xia zhi da zhe (Legends Of The Condor Heroes)

Directed by Hark Tsui.

Who’s in it?

Zhan Xiao, Dafei Zhuang and Tony Ka Fai Leung.

What’s it about?

The Mongols, led by Genghis Khan, went west to destroy the Jin Dynasty, wanted to go south to destroy the Song Dynasty. Martial Arts Masters from several Schools in the Central Plains of China fought gathering strength to defend Xiangyang

Why watch it?

A Chinese martial arts movie.