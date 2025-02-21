Argentina court clears 3 accused in former One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
text size
Life
Arts & Entertainment

Argentina court clears 3 accused in former One Direction singer Liam Payne's death

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 21 Feb 2025 at 08:15

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
A fan of former One Direction band member Liam Payne holds an image of Payne that reads "Justice for Liam" as she protests outside court in demand of justice after Payne's death, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Feb 14, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)
A fan of former One Direction band member Liam Payne holds an image of Payne that reads "Justice for Liam" as she protests outside court in demand of justice after Payne's death, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Feb 14, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

BUENOS AIRES - An Argentine court has cleared three of the five people accused of their alleged involvement in singer Liam Payne's death, local media reported on Thursday.

The court dismissed charges against businessman Rogelio Nores, a friend of Payne's who reportedly acted as his manager, and two employees of the hotel where Payne died, according to local outlet Infobae. The court also upheld the pre-trial detention of an employee of the same hotel and a waiter at a local restaurant, who have been detained since the beginning of last month.

Both are accused of plying Payne, who shot to fame as part of the boyband One Direction, with cocaine during his stay in Buenos Aires, and face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Payne fell to his death from a hotel balcony in October.

The court did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Warin Lab transforms into a fashion boutique

Warin Lab transforms into a fashion boutique

Life
Meet Asia’s best female chef

Meet Asia’s best female chef

Life
'Beyond The Simple' features extraordinary art from ordinary materials

'Beyond The Simple' features extraordinary art from ordinary materials

Life
Kites ready to take flight over Pattaya skies

Kites ready to take flight over Pattaya skies

Life
Viennese masterclass

Viennese masterclass

Life

TRENDING