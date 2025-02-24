Sino-Thai concert honours Rama 9

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra and China National Symphony Orchestra Chorus will perform together during the "China-Thailand Friendship Concert", at the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Held in remembrance of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, the concert's first half will feature Fantasia On Themes Of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, arranged by Japanese composer Norio Maeda. This arrangement of King Bhumibol's various compositions was created to celebrate his 60th birthday.

The concert will be led by maestro Zhang Guoyong, principal conductor of Shanghai Opera House and music director of Qingdao Symphony Orchestra. He has always impressed audiences and musicians with his sharp hearing, efficient rehearsal methods and appropriate handling of complex music structures.

Established as a cultural project in the 1950s, the China National Symphony Orchestra has engaged in intercultural dialogue and promoted friendship between China and the world through music during international tours.

Over the years, the chorus has earned widespread acclaim for its masterful renditions of iconic works including Yellow River Cantata. This piece is a timeless classic and one of China's most beloved music scores. It was composed in the spring of 1939 by renowned musician Xian Xinghai and poet Guang Weiran in Yan'an.

Tickets cost 600, 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 and 2,500 baht (half price for students and seniors aged 60 years and above and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com).