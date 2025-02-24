Children's books with LGBTI themes

Children's books can help young readers understand gender identity and sexual orientation in a friendly manner. As Thailand's Marriage Equality Law took effect last month, it is a good time to read these children's books to embrace diversity.

Rainbow Cat

New Thai picture book Maew Saifon Bon Thanon Sairoong, literally translated in English as The Rainbow Cat On The Rainbow Road, retells the struggle for marriage equality from the perspective of a cat. Picked up from under a tree during a heavy downpour, Rain witnesses the decade-long campaign for same-sex marriage.

The 34-page colourful book is priced at 299 baht, with an additional delivery charge of 35 baht. The publisher is taking pre-order until mid-May and books will be delivered by June.

Visit https://www facebook.com/RainbowJourneyThailand or add Line ID: @rainbowjourney.

Nen And The Lonely Fisherman

Nen And The Lonely Fisherman by Ian Eagleton and James Mayhew is the winner of the Polari Children's and Young Adult Prize 2022. It follows the life of a lonely merman called Nen, who ventures to the world above and meets Ernest, a lonely fisherman. Can two people from different worlds be together?

photo courtesy of Simon & Schuster

Grandad's Camper

Grandad's Camper by Harry Woodgate has won several accolades, including the British Book Awards Children's Illustrated Book of the Year 2023. It is the story of two adventurers, Gramps and Grandad. But after Gramps dies, Grandad just stops travelling. It is their granddaughter who comes up with a plan to inspire him to travel again. The book introduces children to a senior LGBTI couple.

What Are Your Words?

What Are Your Words? by Katherine Locke and Anne Passchier was in the 2022 Rainbow Booklist Top Ten Titles for Young Readers. As an accessible introduction to gender-inclusive pronouns, it follows the story of Ari who keeps finding the right word. Ari encounters neighbours with diverse interests, characteristics and pronouns, including she/her, he/him, they/them, ey/em and ze/zir.

photo courtesy of Rainbow Journey