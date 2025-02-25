Murder, death and flowers... in no particular order

Feb 27 will mark the Netflix debut of the murder mystery series, "Dalah: Death And The Flowers", which offers a deeper look into the death of a promising prime ministerial candidate.

The series follows Dalah, played by Urassaya "Yaya" Sperbund, a stylish floral designer hired to handle flower arrangements for the highly-anticipated wedding of Ohm, played by Naphat "Na" Vikairungroj, and his bride-to-be Risa, played by Chayanit "Pat" Chansangavej.

Ohm is from the For Thai Society Party, who had been making waves with his feminist campaign promoting social equality, and was widely tipped to become Thailand's next prime minister. Known for his exceptional capabilities and striking looks, Ohm's bride-to-be is an heiress from one of the wealthiest families in Thailand. Their upcoming nuptials had captured national attention as it was to have united two of the country's most prominent dynasties.

When the groom is found dead on his wedding day, everyone becomes prime suspects in the murder investigation. Entangled in a web of secret affairs and high-society scandals, Dalah decides to sleuth her way to the truth, unravelling dark secrets and a conspiracy that reaches into her past.

Among them is Risa-Narisa Tangsinsup, his bride-to-be. Another suspect is the enigmatic Dalah, who is entangled in the lives of the two powerful families and linked to the flower shop where Ohm’s body was discovered.

Lastly, there’s Sarath, played by Vachirawich "Ryu" Wattanapakdeepaisan, the head front-desk staff at the hotel where the wedding was to take place, whose suspicious connection to Dalah raises further questions.

The investigation also uncovers deep-seated tensions within the Aueathepa family. Among the suspects are Ekapop (Ron Banjongsang), the father of the victim; Ekasit (Amarin Nitibhon), the uncle; and Pam (Miusic-Praewa Suthamphong), the fiery and hot-tempered niece. Could the secrets they harbour be pivotal to uncovering the truth behind this chilling murder?

The police have not ruled out the possibility of a deeper conflict between the two families, especially after uncovering suspicious ties between the deceased and the Tangsinsup family — the bride’s side.

The investigation extends to Kris (Phuwin Tangsakyuen), a famous teenage singer and son of Sujaree (Pijika "Lookwa" Jittaputta), the second daughter-in-law, as well as Xinxin (Kirana "Fairy" Pipityakorn), the young daughter of Prapha (Manatsanun "Donut" Phanlerdwongsakul), the eldest daughter-in-law. These connections only deepen the mystery, adding more layers of complexity to an already tangled case.

The mystery surrounding Ohm’s death remains shrouded in secrets, with many questions still unanswered. The series’ directors have offered valuable insights into the case, with Thanika "Dream" Jenjesda highlighting the unique appeal of the story.

“The incorporation of flower arrangement into this whodunit series makes it unique. The philosophy behind flower arranging blends seamlessly with the tone of the story, adding a refined and delicate touch. Moreover, the series delves into numerous profound aspects, offering viewers a glimpse into each character’s struggles. 'Dalah: Death And The Flowers' combines two compelling themes in one narrative”, she says.

Alisa Pien shares how the actors' contributions were essential to shaping their characters. “During the workshop sessions, Yaya was incredible. She explored various ways to portray Dalah until we decided that the character should exude captivating charm and self-confidence. This character was a collaborative effort between Yaya and the directors. We also had a great time developing the Aueathepa family, an influential, long-established lineage. We created a backstory spanning two to three generations and carefully crafted a timeline for the series’ events, ensuring everything is interconnected and adds depth to the story.”

Executive producer Prabda Yoon says the series was inspired by a passion of his. "I've always wanted to create a mystery investigation series, or the whodunit genre, which I've loved since childhood. This passion, combined with my interest in Japanese culture — having studied tea ceremonies and Japanese flower arrangements — led to this unique blend. Since 'Dalah', our protagonist, is female, I intentionally sought to build a predominantly female production crew. That's why I invited Dream and A [Alisa] to direct. As we developed the project collaboratively, the series evolved to incorporate a strong contemporary female perspective."

As the police race to track down suspects in a high-profile murder case, the mysterious death proves to be just the beginning in a series of dark revelations waiting to be uncovered. Dalah: Death And The Flowers premieres on Netflix on Feb 27.