Thailand’s Lisa to perform at Oscars

Thai K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal is among a handful of big names who will be performing in a special tribute to the film industry at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Lisa will be joining the American rapper Doja Cat and the British singer Raye, with whom she recently teamed up on the single Born Again. Also appearing will be Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, along with Queen Latifah, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday in Los Angeles.

Specifics of the performances have not been announced, but the Academy said the group would be “celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends”, as part of a tribute following the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

In a break from tradition, this year’s ceremony will not include live performances of the Best Original Song nominees. Instead, the show will spotlight the songwriters through personal reflections and behind-the-scenes insights from the creative teams behind the music.

The 97th Academy Awards will be televised on Sunday starting at 4pm Los Angeles time (7am Monday Thailand time)

Lisa, who recently made her acting debut in the hit HBO TV series The White Lotus, is preparing to release her first solo album, Alter Ego, on Friday through her production company Lloud and RCA Records. Blackpink will open their 2025 World Tour on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.