Bangkok welcomes K-pop stars Kyuhyun and Kiss of Life

K-pop enthusiasts in Thailand have two reasons to get excited as Super Junior member Kyuhyun is set to perform a solo concert in Bangkok in March while girl group Kiss of Life will also visit the Kingdom as a part of their world in April.

Kyuhyun 10th Anniversary Asia Tour 'Colors' In Bangkok

March 15

MCC Hall The Mall Lifestyle Bangkapi.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of his solo career, Kyuhyun of Super Junior launched the studio album Colors which features 10 tracks. Kyuhyun is known as the Prince of Ballads so most of his songs are emotional ballads, but Colors also features Bring it On, an upbeat song with cute choreography.

Kyuhyun fans in Thailand will have the opportunity to listen to songs on Colors at "Kyuhyun 10th Anniversary Asia Tour 'COLORS' In Bangkok". Organised by GrandStarCon, the concert will be held on March 15 at MCC Hall, The Mall Lifestyle Bangkapi.

Tickets cost 4,500, 5,500 and 6,500 baht. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmelon.com.

Kiss of Life. photo courtesy of Four One One Entertainment

2025 Kiss of Life 1st World Tour [Kiss Road] In Bangkok

April 6

Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani.

Kiss of Life is a South Korean girl group that debuted in May 2023. Since one of the members, Natty, is Thai, local fans pay special attention to the group. The quartet consists of Julie, Belle, Haneul and Natty who gained recognition for their powerful vocal performances and charismatic stage presence. Popular tracks include synth pop single Midas Touch and pop dance song Sticky.

Thai fans can experience their impressive performance at "2025 Kiss of Life 1st World Tour [Kiss Road] In Bangkok". Organised by Four One One Entertainment, the concert will be held on April 6 at the Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani.

Tickets cost 2,900, 4,000, 5,000 and 6,900 baht. Tickets can be purchased on March 1 at thaiticketmajor.com and Thai Ticket Major booths.