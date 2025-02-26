Agni Gallery hosts inaugural exhibition

Fifteen acclaimed international and local artists have joined hands to showcase their works during "Light Through 15 Windows", an inaugural exhibition at the recently opened Agni Gallery, until March 31.

Spanning over 700m², the show is a cultural dialogue, uniting more than 40 works by globally renowned Western artists and Asian creators who present the multifaceted nature of contemporary urban art.

The gallery's 15 windows are both an architectural feature and a symbol -- the light they emit represents art infusing the space with life. The 15 participating artists, like 15 rays of light, merge into a bright and dynamic portrait of modernity.

The centrepiece of the show is Wild Kong by French sculptor Richard Orlinski who also brings along sculptures of a lion, panther and bear, exclusively for this Bangkok show.

Other highlights include works by legendary street artist Mr. Brainwash, whose provocative and bold creations leave a lasting impression on viewers in the documentary film Exit Through The Gift Shop.

The exhibition also features an exclusive collaboration with talented young Thai artists -- Pamkiids, Little Aii and Jane Kibari. Their art toy collection includes a series of Poly stone sculptures available for pre-order.

Each sculpture represents a fusion of traditional and contemporary artistry, accompanied by an elegant wooden box with engraving and personally signed by the artists.

Other participating artists include Peter Opheim, Emilio Garcia, Adam Handler, Coarse, Timur Fork, Pollyanna, Tokita Misuzu, Manzood, Sukerthing and I.Guyy.

Agni Gallery is on the 6th floor of Woodberry Commons, Soi Ruamrudee, and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 7pm.