New releases for your streaming pleasure: Feb 25-March 4

APPLE TV+

Berlin ER

Premieres on Feb 26

Managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr Parker, who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich. When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humor. But in the face of an increasingly merciless healthcare system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

NETFLIX

Dalah: Death And The Flowers

Premieres on Feb 27

A mysterious floral designer becomes entangled in the suspicious murder of the leading candidate for Prime Minister on the night before his wedding, and finds herself caught in a web of high-society scandals that threaten to unravel a web of dark secrets and the identity of the killer.

Toxic Town

Premieres on Feb 27

Brave mothers fight for justice in a drama based on the true story of the Corby poisonings, featuring Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood and Claudia Jessie.

PRIME VIDEO

The Order

Premieres on Feb 27

In 1983, a series of increasingly violent bank robberies, counterfeiting operations and armoured car heists frightened communities throughout the Pacific Northwest. As baffled law enforcement agents scrambled for answers, a lone FBI agent, stationed in the sleepy, picturesque town of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, came to believe the crimes were not the work of traditional, financially motivated criminals but a group of dangerous domestic terrorists, inspired by a radical, charismatic leader, plotting a devastating war against the federal government of the United States.