Oscars producers unveil a 'Wicked' gala showstopper

LOS ANGELES (UNITED STATES) - After last year's Oscars gala wowed viewers with a glitzy, star-studded "I'm Just Ken" karaoke, the producers of Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony knew exactly where to turn for this year's showstopping musical moment.

The pink hues of "Barbie" will be swapped for the pink (and green) colors of "Wicked," the smash-hit movie version of the Broadway show that is up for 10 Oscars, including best picture.

"Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be on our stage -- it's going to be a moment," Oscars executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor told AFP.

"With 'I'm Just Ken,' I feel like every celebrity was singing along, so it'd be great to have that energy again this year," added executive producer Katy Mullan.

The producers have not revealed which hits will be featured, although safe bets for any "Wicked" medley would include Erivo belting out "Defying Gravity," and Grande delivering the bubbly "Popular."

The songs from "Wicked" are so well-known and beloved by Hollywood attendees that "our biggest challenge" will be to stop the A-listers in the aisles drowning out the onstage talent, Mullan joked.

"But, I mean, we encouraged it last year. We should probably encourage it again," she said.

This year's musical lineup has drawn some controversy.

As the "Wicked" songs were not written specifically for the film, they were not eligible for the best original song Oscar.

In recent years, all the nominated songs have been performed on Oscars night.

But this year, Kapoor said producers had "opened up the potential for different music performances."

Best song nominee Diane Warren has called the move "extremely disrespectful."

But Kapoor said nominated songwriters will instead be honored with a "really beautiful" video montage.

"This is the 97th year already of the Oscars, so a little change is good," he added.

- Conan, firefighters -

Following back-to-back stints by Jimmy Kimmel, fellow late-night comedian Conan O'Brien will take over hosting duties on Sunday.

"Having Conan, it's this whole new world of discovery... We are re-energized. We're recharged. We're refocused in a different way. Because Conan wants to do things a little differently," said Kapoor.

Though always carefully stage managed, recent Oscars galas have been hit with twists, like "La La Land" incorrectly being announced as best picture in 2017, or Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage in 2022.

"Whatever happens in that room that evening, I think Conan is... going to be able to react to it," said Kapoor.

Firefighters have been VIP guests at Hollywood awards shows all season, and the Oscars will be no different.

The night will salute all the first responders who tackled the devastating recent Los Angeles fires, while also honoring the resilience of the city itself.

Kapoor promised a "really touching moment" that will celebrate "this city we love, and what happened to it earlier this year," including to Los Angeles's vast filmmaking community.

As part of an overall theme of collaboration, the show will feature "moments of behind-the-scenes" from movies that will highlight everyone "from the people who build it with their hands, to the people who have the vision, like a director or a production designer," said Mullan.

- Chalamet -

Like the award winners themselves, many elements of the show remain under wraps.

But that has not stopped frenzied speculation.

Other musical performers announced so far include Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, Raye and K-pop sensation Lisa from the band Blackpink.

Will there be any further musical surprises? Perhaps best actor nominee Timothee Chalamet, who portrayed Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," will pick up a guitar alongside a certain folk music legend?

"We really tried to make that happen! If you can get to Bob, we would love for that to happen!" said Kapoor, laughing.

The Oscars begin on Sunday at 4:00 pm (0000 GMT Monday), and will be broadcast on ABC and Hulu.