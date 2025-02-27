SAC Gallery presents the art of rebirth

Art lovers are invited to explore the artistic journey of a powerful female street artist from the US during "Homecoming", which is running at SAC Gallery until April 12.

This is the first Asian solo exhibition by Caledonia Curry, known globally as Swoon, whose pioneering vision has not only paved the way for a generation of women artists but has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change.

She has brought decades of work that has redefined the boundaries between public spaces and institutions. At the heart of the show is Cicada (2020), a monumental work that employs stop-motion sculptural puppetry and video art to explore metamorphosis through the metaphor of the cicada's lifecycle -- a powerful reflection on dormancy, emergence and renewal.

Other new works, created from materials recovered from Chiang Mai's recent floods during her SAC Residency in the province, interpret the concept of transformation through the lens of environmental crisis. Built with local craftsmen, these installations speak to both destruction and regeneration.

Also featured is an exceptional series of lithographic editions born from the artist's collaboration with Hello, Print Friend Studios. Each print undergoes a remarkable transformation -- beginning with traditional lithographic techniques before being elevated through meticulous hand interventions.

Delicate paper cutting, expressive drawing elements and carefully applied gold leaf render each piece unique, embodying the confluence of street art's raw energy and printmaking's refined craft.

SAC Gallery is on Sukhumvit 39 and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 6pm.