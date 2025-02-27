Four artists explore the spectrum of womanhood

Art lovers are invited to explore how diverse female bodies can vary in meanings during "Many Faces Of Her", which is running at Noble Play, Phloenchit Road, until April 27.

A collaboration with 333Gallery, the evocative exhibition celebrates the diverse faces of femininity and creative expressions of four Thai contemporary artists -- Kaewtrakarn Junlabon, Luck Maisalee, Marisa Srijunpleang and Parichart Suphaphan -- whose works delve into themes of gender, identity, culture and history.

Through their distinct practices, each artist examines the multifaceted roles of women in society and how these roles intersect with art, tradition and modernity.

Kaewtrakarn casts her own body in latex and integrates it into live performances, reflecting her evolution from individual expression to motherhood. Her innovative use of rubber as a medium challenges convention and celebrates the material's versatility.

Artwork by ParichartSuphaphan. photos courtesy of 333Gallery

Known for his satirical take on capitalism and consumerism, Luck's sculptures are a parody to the current art industry, reflecting the long history of how humans use women to represent abstract concepts like fertility, renewal, grace, freedom and more. Parichart portrays women in bold colours and dynamic forms, challenging societal norms around beauty and femininity. Her art reflects the intersection of local traditions and contemporary expressions.

Lastly, Marisa's work focuses on the lives of people living along the blurred Thai-Cambodian border. Her art delves into local beliefs, marginalised histories, family memories and the impact of the Cambodian genocide.

Noble Play is located next to BTS Phloen Chit and opens daily from 8am to 5pm. There is no admission fee.