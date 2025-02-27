New movies out this week: Feb 27-March 5

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

A Complete Unknown

Directed by James Mangold.

Who’s in it?

Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton and Elle Fanning.

What’s it about?

New York, 1961. An unknown 19-year-old named Bob Dylan arrives with his revolutionary talent. He forges relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a performance that reverberates worldwide.

Why watch it?

Norton was the first cast member to muster up the courage to reach out to the real Joan Baez for advice, interested in what the real Pete Seeger was like and her friendship with him. He then passed on word to Monica Barbaro that Baez was willing to speak with her.

Dâne-ye anjîr-e ma’âbed (The Seed Of Sacred Fig)

Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof.

Who’s in it?

Soheila Golestani, Missagh Zareh and Setareh Maleki.

What’s it about?

Investigating judge Iman grapples with paranoia amid political unrest in Tehran. When his gun vanishes, he suspects his wife and daughters, imposing draconian measures that strain family ties as societal rules crumble.

Why watch it?

Rasoulof was originally scheduled to take part in the 2023 Cannes Film Festival as a jury member of the Un Certain Regard section. However, he was arrested in July 2022 after criticising the government's crackdown on protestors in the southwestern city of Abadan in Iran over deadly building collapse. On May 8, 2024, Rasouloff's lawyer announced that he has been sentenced to eight years in prison as well as flogging, a fine and confiscation of his property. On May 12, 2024, Rasouloff announced that he managed to flee Iran and was staying at an undisclosed location in Europe. On May 24, 2024, Rasouloff attended the film's premiere in Cannes and on the red carpet he held up photos of two of the film's actors, Golestani and Zareh.

The Brutalist

Directed by Brady Corbet.

Who’s in it?

Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce.

What’s it about?

When a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern United States, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client.

Why watch it?

The film was shot entirely in VistaVision, a widescreen format that runs 35mm film horizontally through the camera to create eight perforation film frames, twice the size and resolution of standard four perforation 35mm. The film was then released in theatres with 70mm film prints.

Eternal Bond (Nakban)

Directed by Chokanan Sakultham and Thornwit Wuttilauphan.

Who’s in it?

James Ma, Nok Sinjai Plengpanich and Rudklao Amratisha.

What’s it about?

The story of a young Thai with ideals, who is assigned a secret mission to disguise himself as a clerk in the house of a government rice merchant. However, he falls in love with the daughter of the opposing side. She is being hunted by a mysterious event that will occur on the night of the red moon and will be the cause of the death of her family. The villagers in that area gossip that she is the omen.

Why watch it?

A dramatic thriller fantasy that connects to the legend of the Naga.

The Monkey

Directed by Osgood Perkins.

Who’s in it?

Theo James, Osgood Perkins and Elijah Wood.

What’s it about?

When twin brothers Bill and Hal find their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start. The siblings decide to throw the toy away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years.

Why watch it?

Based on a short story from Stephen King's Skeleton Crew.

Why We Love

Directed by Samruay Rakchart.

Who’s in it?

Kem Hussawee and Miss Grand Thailand 2024, Lin Malin.

What’s it about?

Namkang is a young woman who graduates with a master's degree in biological sciences. She is smart and talented, but not good at love. Until she meets Mean, a programmer with a family background. When the two were arranged to meet by friends' plans to match them up, and their first meeting was not very impressive. Namkang has to take care of her orphaned niece because her parents died in an accident, and they meet again.

Why watch it?

The Thai month of love movies.