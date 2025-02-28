Romance meets high-stakes thrills

When two highly trained operatives are deployed to guard opposite sides of a mysterious gorge, they find themselves drawn to one another, despite strict orders forbidding communication. As darkness emerges from within the gorge, their connection becomes their greatest weapon in a battle for survival.

Judging by the premise, if you thought The Gorge was a straightforward action-horror movie starring two of today's most popular actors, you'd only be half right. While the film certainly delivers on the sci-fi action front, at its core, The Gorge feels more like a romantic drama cleverly disguised as a high-stakes thriller. It's a film that blends heart-pounding sequences with moments of emotional intimacy, creating a genre mash-up that feels unique despite its familiar elements.

The film is directed by Scott Derrickson, a filmmaker best known for his work on The Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005), Doctor Strange (2016) and The Black Phone (2021). I've always admired Derrickson's ability to balance strong storytelling with atmospheric tension, and The Gorge is no exception. While he has dabbled in sci-fi and horror before, this film pushes his boundaries further by incorporating a significant romantic element, making it stand out within his filmography.

Miles Teller plays Levi Kane, a former US Marine sniper, while Anya Taylor-Joy portrays Drasa, a highly skilled Lithuanian covert operative. They are stationed on opposite sides of a massive, enigmatic gorge, assigned to protect and monitor its perimeter. Communication between the two sides is strictly forbidden, yet over time, Levi and Drasa develop an unspoken connection. Through binoculars and discreetly exchanged notes, their relationship deepens, laying the foundation for the film's central romance. Eventually, their bond is put to the test when they uncover a sinister force within the gorge -- one that threatens not only their lives but also the very mission they've been sent to fulfil. As they fight for survival, their connection evolves from a quiet companionship into a fierce, unwavering partnership. What begins as an isolated courtship transforms into a gripping battle against a greater enemy, forcing them to push back against the very system that put them there.

The mix of romance, mystery and sci-fi elements in The Gorge makes its storytelling feel somewhat reminiscent of certain Asian cinema tropes. In fact, parts of the plot reminded me of the South Korean post-apocalyptic film #Alive (2020), in which two survivors, trapped in separate apartments during a zombie outbreak, communicate using notes and a zipline. The idea of love and survival intertwined, despite overwhelming odds, gives The Gorge an emotional depth that extends beyond its action-heavy sequences. That being said, while the premise is engaging, the plot itself isn't particularly groundbreaking. The central mystery of the gorge and the eventual twist reveal, while entertaining, feel somewhat predictable and a little too "comic book generic". Still, The Gorge never comes across as soulless or lifeless. Instead, it finds a balance between moments of genuine sweetness and high-intensity action, creating a surprisingly well-rounded experience.

The chemistry between Teller and Taylor-Joy is one of the film's strongest aspects. Their interactions feel organic and the slow burn of their relationship is given enough time to develop, making their connection believable. The script does an excellent job of building their bond, allowing viewers to invest in their growing affection before the full weight of the action kicks in. Performance-wise, both actors deliver solid portrayals. Teller brings a rugged charm to Levi, while Taylor-Joy imbues Drasa with an enigmatic presence that makes her captivating to watch. However, Taylor-Joy's exaggerated Eastern European accent occasionally feels a bit distracting, taking away from the immersion rather than enhancing it. One of the film's weak points is Sigourney Weaver's role, which, unfortunately, feels underutilised. As an actress of her calibre, Weaver deserved a more substantial part, but the script doesn't give her much to work with. Fans of hers might leave disappointed, as her screen time is relatively minimal and her character lacks depth.

The film's action sequences are a highlight, delivering pulse-pounding thrills and an impressive sense of scale. Some of the set pieces are particularly effective, especially if you have a fear of heights -- several vertigo-inducing moments make excellent use of the gorge's imposing landscape. However, the visual effects are somewhat inconsistent. While some of the creature designs are eerie and well-executed, others suffer from lacklustre CGI that diminishes their impact. Another aspect that stretches believability is how easily Levi and Drasa manage to locate each other throughout the film. While it may feel too convenient from a logical standpoint, one could argue that it reinforces the film's romantic undertones -- suggesting that their connection transcends mere circumstance.

Despite its predictable elements, The Gorge is an unexpectedly enjoyable blend of action, romance and sci-fi. The film's emotional core, supported by strong performances from its leads, makes it more than just another action-packed blockbuster. While the plot isn't particularly innovative and some of the CGI could have been polished further, the well-developed chemistry between Teller and Taylor-Joy keeps the story engaging. Derrickson's direction ensures that The Gorge is more than just mindless spectacle. The film successfully mixes suspense, heart and high-octane thrills into an experience that is both exciting and emotionally resonant. It may not redefine the sci-fi action genre, but it certainly offers enough entertainment to make for a satisfying watch.

The Gorge

Starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sigourney Weaver

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Now streaming on Apple TV+