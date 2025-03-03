Oscars facts and firsts

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony took place last night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

From Life's Oscar predictions published last week, there are a number of interesting nominations including Anora, The Brutalist and The Substance, as well as nominated actors and actresses.

However, besides Oscar nominations, this is a good moment to explore some interesting Oscars-related facts and figures as well as some Academy Award firsts. Here are some of the highlights.

Most awards won by a single film: 11

1) Ben-Hur (1959): 12 nominations.

2) Titanic (1997): 14 nominations.

3) The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003): 11 nominations.

Most nominations received by a single film: 14

1) All About Eve (1950): won 6 awards.

2) Titanic (1997): won 11 awards.

3) La La Land (2016): won 6 awards.

Most awards won by a person: 22

Walt Disney

Most total awards won by a living person: 22

Dennis Mure

First Asian person to win Best Picture:

Bong Joon-ho and Kwak Sin-ae (both from South Korea) for Parasite (2019).

First Asian woman to win Best Actress:

Michelle Yeoh (from Malaysia) for Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).

Director Ang Lee with the Oscar for Brokeback Mountain. KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

First Asian person to be nominated for Best Picture:

Ismail Merchant (from India) for A Room With A View (1986).

First Asian person (and non-Caucasian) to win Best Director:

Ang Lee (from Taiwan) for Brokeback Mountain (2005).

First Asian person (and non-Caucasian) to be nominated for Best Director:

Hiroshi Teshigahara (from Japan) for Woman In The Dunes (1965).

First Asian person to receive an Honorary Award:

Akira Kurosawa (from Japan) in 1989.

First Asian woman to be nominated for (and win) Best Director:

Chloé Zhao for Nomadland (2020).

First non-English language film to win Best Picture:

Parasite (2019), in Korean.