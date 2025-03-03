Sala Sudasiri Sobha presents Arabian night

The enchanting tales will be brought to life during "Arabian Nights: From The Levant To Andalucia – A Musical Journey Through Timeless Tales", at Sala Sudasiri Sobha, Lat Phrao 41 yaek 7-2, on Sunday at 4pm.

The concert will feature Egyptian-Canadian oud virtuoso Ali Omar El-Farouk and Polish percussionist Lukasz Kurzydlo, who will blend the oud's hypnotic melodies with the intricate rhythms of percussion to evoke tales of love, adventure and mystery.

An instrument with roots stretching back 3,500 years, the oud is the heart and soul of Middle Eastern music. Its rich, warm tones weave tales as old as time, while the dynamic rhythms of percussion add depth and drama, making each moment come alive.

El-Farouk is a Montreal and Cairo-based guitarist and oud player with a career spanning over two decades. He has performed across Egypt, Canada, the US, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Thailand and on international cruise tours.

Kurzydlo is a versatile percussionist known for his mastery of diverse rhythmic traditions, blending Middle Eastern, Flamenco, jazz and world music influences. His dynamic approach to percussion incorporates a wide range of instruments including frame drums, cajon, darbuka and congas, allowing him to navigate seamlessly between traditional and contemporary styles.

Tickets cost 500, 1,000, 1,800 and 2,500 baht, including food and drinks after the show.