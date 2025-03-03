Lisa sings tribute to James Bond at the Oscars

Thai K-pop star Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal took to the Oscars stage on Sunday night, singing and dancing the theme song from a classic James Bond movie.

Lisa chose and performed Live and Let Die for her first Hollywood performance.

Lisa, a member of Souh Korean superband Blackpink, was among the few big names who performed in a special tribute to the film industry at the Academy Awards.

Live and Let Die was written by Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda, for their rock band Wings. It is the theme song for the 1973 James Bond movie of the same name.