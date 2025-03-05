K-pop double-header in Bangkok this month

On March 15, K-pop enthusiasts in Thailand will have a tough time deciding which show to attend -- "2025 Jisoo Asia Tour: Lights, Love, Action! In Bangkok" or "2025 Yugyeom Tour [Trusty] Encore In Bangkok".

"2025 Jisoo Asia Tour: Lights, Love, Action! in Bangkok"

2025 Jisoo Asia Tour: Lights, Love, Action! In Bangkok

Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Exhibition Hall 1-2

Blackpink's Jisoo released her solo album Amortage on Valentine's Day. Amortage consists of five tracks -- Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, Hugs & Kisses and Earthquake. The lead single Earthquake, which is catchy and upbeat, was introduced through a big budget music video. In the video, Jisoo confesses her feelings for a guy to a detective during an investigation. The choreography of Earthquake is easy to remember and is now a popular challenge on TikTok.

Thai fans will have a chance to watch Jisoo dance to Earthquake for the first time at a fan meeting.

Tickets cost 2,800, 3,500, 4,500, 5,500, 6,000, 6,500 and 7,500 baht. Tickets can be purchased at thaiticketmajor.com and Thai Ticket Major booths.

( Photo courtesy of 411 entertainment)

2025 Yugyeom Tour [Trusty] Encore In Bangkok

BITEC Live

Yugyeom of GOT7 launched his debut solo album Trust Me last year. With its high quality, the album came in at No.13 on the 25 Best K-pop Album Of 2024: Staff Picks By Billboard list. As a talented artist, Yugyeom was in the line-up for KCon Germany 2024, a major K-pop festival in Frankfurt.

Additionally, Yugyeom staged his solo concert "2024-2025 Yugyeom Tour [Trusty]" in many major cities including Sydney, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore and Bangkok.

"2025 Yugyeom Tour [Trusty] Encore in Bangkok"

This year, Yugyeom has to enlist for military service. Before that, Yugyeom will meet Thai fans at "Yogyeom Tour [Trusty] Encore In Bangkok". He revealed that he prepared better performances for Thai fans. Organised by Four One One Entertainment, the concert will be held at BITEC Live.

Tickets cost 2,900, 3,900, 4,900, 5,900, 6,900 and 7,900 baht. Tickets can be purchased at thaiticketmajor.com.