RCB Experimental Art Lab stages The Blue Hole

RCB Experimental Art Lab presents The Blue Hole, a psychological thriller that will grip, shake and shatter the truth of humanity. Four performances will be staged at RCB Forum, 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, on March 15, 16, 22 and 23 from 5pm to 8pm.

This is an original play written by Natvara Hongsuwan and Daran Metabuddhaguna from the Cave Studio of Acting and Theater, who blend the art of filmmaking with narrative techniques through sound effects, lighting and acoustic to envelop the audience in a vivid experience.

The story starts at a quiet, specialised women's health hospital outside San Francisco in 1982. Vicky, a dedicated professional cavegiver who dreams of creating a perfect family, consults Dr Elizabeth, a renowned obstetrician-gynaecologist, about her infertility issues.

However, the story becomes more complicated when Vicky's past appears to be linked to the scandalous kidnapping case of the decade, "Annie, the lost 10-year-old girl". The doctor not only chooses to keep this secret but continues the treatment while involving Kate, a single mother and poet, in Vicky's life.

Further complicating matters is the forbidden relationship between Kate and Ted, who is a literature professor and Vicky's husband. Yet, this is just the beginning when they discover that they never actually left the hospital. Everything is part of a mysterious experimental project called "The Blue Hole".

As time distorts, truth becomes deception, and Annie, the girl who once disappeared, reappears at the age of 29 with vague memories.

The play illuminates the profound themes of human liberty and the pivotal choices one must make between devotion to career and to family, all framed by the fleeting nature of life, where death ultimately awaits.

It will be performed by a stellar line-up of Thai actors, with two rotating casts. English surtitles will be provided.