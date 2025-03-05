Power of youth art

The "Fai-Fah Art Exhibition: Youth + Uprising 2025", held at TDPK Studio 1 at True Digital Park from Feb 8-23, was a bold statement about the power of youth to drive real change. The exhibition showcased the talents of young artists from Fai-Fah, a long-standing social empowerment initiative by ttb bank, in collaboration with True Digital Park. Through over 80 multimedia artworks and installations, these young creators explored themes of identity, resilience and the transformative nature of art.

According to Marisa Jongkongkawhut, head of Corporate Social Responsibility at TMBThanachart Bank, the Fai-Fah project is deeply rooted in the belief that creativity can ignite meaningful change.

"The name Fai-Fah means light energy, symbolising the potential within every young individual to create positive change," Marisa explained. "This initiative provides free learning platforms for youths aged 12-17, offering them opportunities to engage in artistic and skill-based activities that foster self-expression, critical thinking and social responsibility."

The exhibition's theme, "Youth + Uprising", was a reflection of the journey of self-discovery, courage and the unfiltered perspectives of young artists. It aligned seamlessly with Bangkok Design Week 2025 under the overarching theme of "Design Up+Rising: A New Wave Of Possibilities". The synergy between these themes reinforced the idea that youth-led creativity is instrumental in shaping the future.

"The exhibition is a natural extension of the Fai-Fah philosophy," Marisa continued. "Through their artworks, these young creators express their perspectives on change, identity and the future they envision. It is not only a celebration of creativity but also a powerful statement on how young minds can shape society."

Visitors to the exhibition embarked on an immersive journey across five experiential zones, each representing a stage of artistic and personal transformation.

The Spark Of Change zone ignited curiosity and creativity, capturing the moment young minds begin to question the world around them.

The Reflection zone invited audiences to see the world through the lens of youth, with thought-provoking pieces exploring issues of sustainability, equality and social justice.

The Being Myself zone celebrated self-acceptance and diversity, as young artists fearlessly expressed their individuality and defied societal norms.

The Playground zone was an explosion of colour and interactive engagement, reminding visitors of the joy and freedom of childhood creativity.

Finally, The Wall Of Inspiration offered a space for collective voices, where visitors contributed their own message of encouragement and hope.

The success of the exhibition lies not only in its stunning visual impact but also in its deeper message -- one of empowerment and transformation. For over a decade, Fai-Fah learning centres have been nurturing young talent in underprivileged communities across five locations -- Pracha Uthit, Chan, Bangkok Noi, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi.

These centres have provided free educational programmes to over 12,000 students, equipping them with both artistic skills and essential life lessons.

"The title 'Youth + Uprising' embodies the spirit of young individuals who dare to challenge norms, ask questions and create change through their ideas and artistic expressions," Marisa said. "The artworks in this exhibition come directly from students at our Fai-Fah learning centres. These centres serve as creative sanctuaries where children from diverse backgrounds develop their artistic and life skills free of charge."

A key aspect of the exhibition's impact is the way Fai-Fah mentors guide students through their creative journeys. Professional artists and educators provide training in various disciplines, from drawing and painting to music and textile design.

"The journey of these young artists does not stop at learning techniques; they are encouraged to explore themes that matter to them, such as identity, community and change," Marisa explained. "Through discussions, workshops and hands-on experience, they refine their ideas and translate them into powerful artistic statements. The works displayed in this exhibition are the culmination of their growth, reflections and dreams nurtured in the Fai-Fah programme."

The transformative power of Fai-Fah's initiatives has been showcased in past exhibitions as well. Earlier this year, MOCA Bangkok hosted "Ordinary Children, Extraordinary Beauty", an exhibition featuring more than 50 works by Fai-Fah students. The response from visitors was overwhelmingly positive.

"The exhibition received enthusiastic feedback, with visitors deeply moved by the depth, originality and emotional power of the artworks," Marisa recalled. "It was a testament to how young artists, when given the right platform, can convey profound messages that resonate with a broader audience."

The integration of "Youth + Uprising" into Bangkok Design Week 2025 further amplified its impact, positioning it as a key highlight for anyone passionate about creativity, design and social change.

"Through exhibitions like these, ttb bank continues to reaffirm its belief that art is not just an expression but a force for social progress," Marisa said. "This year, the 'Youth + Uprising' exhibition expands on this mission by reaching an even wider audience and reinforcing the role of youth in shaping the future."

True Digital Park, the venue for the exhibition, played a vital role in bringing this vision to life. Marisa envisions an even greater role for art in driving social change.

"The ttb bank strongly believes that art is a catalyst for societal change. Creativity fosters critical thinking, emotional intelligence and problem-solving skills -- qualities that young people need to become future leaders and changemakers," she asserted. "The Fai-Fah project is not just about nurturing artistic skills but about equipping youth with the confidence and perspective to engage with the world meaningfully."

Ultimately, the "Fai-Fah Art Exhibition: Youth + Uprising" was proof of the power of young minds. It was an invitation to see the world through their eyes, to embrace new perspectives and to recognise the value of creativity as a force for transformation.

"We wanted visitors to experience this exhibition not just as an art showcase but as a journey through the minds and emotions of young artists," said Marisa. "Each artwork was a reflection of personal stories, struggles, hopes and dreams, woven into visual narratives that challenge perspectives and inspire new ways of thinking. This exhibition was not just about observing art -- but about engaging with it, feeling its impact and being inspired to take part in the collective effort of making real change."