New releases for your streaming pleasure: March 5-11

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

PRIME VIDEO

Picture This

Premieres on March 6

In this heartfelt rom-com, struggling photographer Pia receives a prediction: true love and career success await her in the next five dates she goes on. With her sister's wedding looming and family playing matchmaker, her ex reappears, throwing both her love and professional life into chaos.

NETFLIX

With Love, Meghan

Premiered on March 4

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

The Leopard

Premieres on March 5

Amid the unification of 1860s Italy, a Sicilian prince grapples with the collision between his family's ancient privilege and revolutionary change.

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship

Premieres on March 6

A group of friends helps Teresa re-create a cherished family tamale recipe for the launch of her cousin's New York City restaurant.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Premieres on March 7

In Jeju, a bold girl and a devoted boy's fated bond blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs — proving love can endure across generations.

Delicious

Premieres on March 7

During their vacation in the French countryside, a wealthy German family becomes entangled with a young hotel worker harboring sinister intentions.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive: Season 7

Premieres on March 7

Familiar faces make a comeback, team stalwarts defect to arch rivals, and new champions emerge in one of Formula One's most tumultuous seasons yet.

Chaos: The Manson Murders

Premieres on March 7

In August 1969, Charles Manson's followers killed seven people on his orders. Why? Explore a conspiracy of mind control, CIA experiments and murder.

HBO/MAX

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 4

Premieres on March 10

A world-famous televangelist family, the Gemstones, do not practise what they preach and use their ministry to fulfil their selfish motives and hide shocking secrets.

St. Denis Medical

Premieres on March 11

It follows an underfunded, understaffed hospital where the doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.