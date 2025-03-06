An evening of magic

In the opulent surroundings of Bangkok's Banyan Tree, Somtow Sucharitkul, with the Siam Sinfonietta and a host of singers, earlier this month presented an evening of popular opera to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Opera Siam.

The lasting impression was something of an affectionate family dynamic. Maestro Somtow's avuncular presence was there to lead but never dictate. He encouraged everyone to share and celebrate their individuality.

"As long as you sing the right notes at the right time, the rest is up to you," he declared to the singers who were about to take on the fiendishly difficult trio from Der Rosenkavalier by Strauss. Under his guidance, everyone had their time to shine and they did so with much enthusiasm.

Somtow, a National Artist, has a reputation in the world of opera that borders on legendary. As a composer, conductor and director, he has blazed a trail unequalled in this corner of Asia and influenced countless young musicians at the start of their career. Since founding his own company, Somtow has produced 65 operas and numerous classical music events, making Bangkok the operatic hub of Southeast Asia.

In my opinion, Somtow's greatest gift to Thailand is the Siam Sinfonietta. It may be a youth orchestra but they play with the virtuosity and stamina of adult professionals. The strings can switch effortlessly from Baroque style, without vibrato, to the lush Romantic lines of Puccini. Each player in the brass and woodwind sections is soloist material and this opera gala was as much about the talented orchestra as the gifted singers.

Punnika Maheumuang.

It was also wonderful to see two of Somtow's conducting protégés sharing the podium with their mentor. Trisdee Na Patalung conducts with enough passion and commitment to keep this music alive for another 25 years. His meticulous preparation of the score, with particular attention to rhythmic precision, makes him an ideal interpreter of Mozart and Bach. (He recently created a virtuoso Baroque group called the Bangkok Bach Players.)

Trisdee also led a transcendent performance of Let Me Stay In The Twilight from Somtow's opera Mae Naak, with Nadlada Thamtanakom spinning high soprano notes over the beautifully orchestrated score.

A different kind of musician is Somtow's other protégé conductor, Mickey Wongsathapornpat. Graceful and languorous on the podium, he conducts with an almost supernatural ability to accompany the singers' spontaneous phrasing. His fluid style perfectly suited two French romantic opera duets, both of which have featured in countless movies and television advertisements.

Jirut Khamlanghan and Suchunya Tanvichien conveyed a sisterly affection in Lakmé's Flower Duet while, in a gorgeous moment of gender-bending, the Barcarolle from The Tales Of Hoffmann was sung with conviction by two counter-tenors, Jak Cholvijarn and Rain Senavinin.

Barbara Zion.

However, the two extracts from Bizet's Carmen really set the audience alight. Kridhima Siriwatanakamol is already established as Thailand's leading mezzo-soprano with a well-projected, classy voice and confident stage presence. She relished her moment as the sultry protagonist in the famous Habanera.

Bass-baritone Kittinant Chinsamran has sung on stage with José Carreras and Andrea Bocelli and exudes the kind of charisma that audiences adore. The best opera singers make what is difficult seem like a walk in the park and his resonant, effortless Toreador had a twinkle in the eye, as if to say: "This may look easy but I dare you to have a go!" (Later, the audience did have a go and his point was proven.)

The same could be said for Jirut Khamlanghan's fearless performance of Mozart's famously difficult Queen Of The Night aria from The Magic Flute. Her bell-like top Fs were spot on and her connection to the drama made a lasting impression. The youngest star of Opera Siam is 13-year-old Punnika Maheumuang, who could have stolen the show right from under everyone's feet with her flawless delivery of Chacun Le Sait from Donizetti's The Daughter Of The Regiment. Punnika is a true singing prodigy, so charming and talented that she brought a tear to my eye.

Jak Cholvijarn and Rain Senavinin.

There was also a standout performance from tenor Kittin Suchato who has a beautiful voice and gave a moving interpretation of Donizetti's Una Furtiva Lagrima, an aria synonymous with the great Pavarotti. Barbara Zion is a very special, gifted singer and showcased her wonderful dramatic soprano potential in Mimì's famous aria from La Bohème. Talented Malaysian baritone John Tneoh led the sublime closing ensemble from Mozart's Marriage Of Figaro with Trisdee Na Patalung ardently dancing on the podium.

A wonderful night of music was rounded off by wine with canapés and enthusiastic photographs of the audience alongside the cast. Opera Siam has many more events lined up this year, again confirming its place as a national institution of Thailand.