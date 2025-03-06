RCB Film Festival celebrates trailblazing women

RCB Film Club invites movie buffs to explore the world of art through the eyes of trailblazing women who have redefined their era during the "Her Art, Her Voice" documentary film festival, which is running at River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, from tomorrow until March 9.

Held in collaboration with Documentary Club, this is a cinematic journey to celebrate the powerful voices of remarkable female artists and creators in art and culture through five compelling documentaries.

The festival will open with Julia tomorrow at 6pm. The film traces Julia Child's surprising path, from her struggles to create and publish the revolutionary Mastering The Art Of French Cooking (1961), which has sold more than 2.5 million copies to date, to her empowering story of a woman who found fame in her 50s and her calling as an unlikely television sensation.

After the screening, guests can join a conversation with Sutharat and Kannikar Kijtiwatchakul -- the dynamic grandmother-granddaughter duo -- as they share their passion for making cooking effortless and proving that it's never too late for seniors to become chefs.

Girls/Museum. RCB Film Club

Screening on Saturday at 2pm will be All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, winner of the Golden Lion at this year's Venice Film Festival. It follows the life of artist Nan Goldin and the downfall of the Sackler family, a pharmaceutical dynasty greatly responsible for the opioid epidemic's unfathomable death toll. The film will be followed by Tove at 5pm, a Finnish drama about Tove Jansson, creator of the Moomins.

On Sunday at 2pm will be Girls/Museum, directed by American video artist Shelly Silver. It offers a unique exploration of young girls' perspectives on art traditionally created by men in museums.

The festival concludes with Kusama: Infinity at 5pm, which will allow audiences to explore artist Yayoi Kusama's journey from a conservative upbringing in Japan to her brush with fame in America during the 1960s.

All films come with English and Thai subtitles, except Julia and All The Beauty And The Bloodshed which are in English with Thai subtitles.

Kusama: Infinity. RCB Film Club