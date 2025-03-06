New movies out this week: March 6-12

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Mulu Nakru

Directed by Boonsong Nakphoo.

Who’s in it?

Usamanee Vaithayanon, Pympan Chalayanacupt and Jaturong Mokjok.

What’s it about?

May, a young architect, has just moved into a new house in the suburbs with boyfriend, when she gets the news of her stepmother, Po’s death. Only Noon, Po's daughter, testifies that someone killed her mother, however, there does not appear to be any clear evidence. May decides to take care of Noon and soon Noon appears to be possessed by a ghost.

Why watch it?

A Thai horror movie

Mickey 17

Directed by Bong Joon Ho.

Who’s in it?

Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun and Michael Monroe.

What’s it about?

Mickey 17, known as an “expendable", goes on a dangerous journey to colonise an ice planet.

Why watch it?

An adaptation of Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7.

Paddington In Peru

Directed by Dougal Wilson.

Who’s in it?

Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw.

What’s it about?

Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey.

Why watch it?

The director of the two previous films, Paul King, has decided not to direct this instalment. However, he pitched the idea for this third film and was involved as an executive producer.

Grafted

Directed by Sasha Rainbow.

Who’s in it?

Jess Hong, Eden Hart and Jared Turner.

What’s it about?

A bright but socially awkward exchange student takes her craving for popularity to horrifying heights.

Why watch it?

If only to watch this goof: After Angela's death, her undamaged eye changes in the degree it is closed in between the two shots.

Will You Marry Monk?

Directed by Weeravat Chayochaikon, Ongart Cheamcharoenpornkul and Voravuth Thawinwisitwat.

Who’s in it?

Kornnaphat Sethratanapong, Patara Eksangkul and Pae Arak Amornsupasiri.

What’s it about?

A Thai monk heads to his sister's wedding in Japan, but grows concerned when he learns about her groom's dark past. As he tries to prevent their union, the former gangster must demonstrate he's truly changed.

Why watch it?

If only to see what the incorrect English title is all about.

Geu Sijeol, Uriga Johahaetdeon Sonyeo (You Are The Apple Of My Eye)

Directed by Cho Young-Myoung.

Who’s in it?

Jung Jinyoung, Kim Da-Hyun and Demian.

What’s it about?

A group of close friends who attend a private school all have a debilitating crush on the sunny star pupil, Sun-ah. The only member of the group who claims not to is Jin-woo, but he ends up loving her as well.

Why watch it?

A remake of You Are the Apple of My Eye (2011).

Premieres on March 12

Zerobaseone: The First World Tour Concert Movie

Directed by Oh Yoon-Dong And Kim Ha-Min.

Who’s in it?

Sung Hanbin, Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gunwook And Han Yujin.

What’s it about?

After making a huge impact in their debut year and captivating 140,000 fans in eight cities from their first world tour, Zerobaseone and Zerose's extraordinary journey will be broadcasted on the big screen.

Why watch it?

For never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage and special interviews.