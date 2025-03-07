A Japanese John Wick

Netflix has certainly been doubling down on Asian content lately, with a surge of Thai and Japanese titles airing alongside their South Korean counterparts. However, when it comes to original films, the streaming giant's track record is more hit-or-miss.

Based on the manga series Demon City Shinjuku, the latest Japanese action flick, Demon City, is an absolute belter, boasting visceral action and intense fight choreography. While its premise is simple and its execution straightforward, the film delivers relentless, well-choreographed action sequences that make it a thrilling watch.

The story centres on Shuhei Sakata (Toma Ikuta), a ruthless assassin who eliminates anyone standing in his way. Deciding to retire and live a peaceful life with his family, Sakata's newfound happiness is tragically short-lived. A gang of demon-masked criminals invades his home, holding his wife and daughter at gunpoint.

Refusing to comply with their demands, Sakata is forced to witness the brutal murder of his family before being framed for their deaths and left in a vegetative state.

Twelve years later, he wakes from his coma, haunted by the memories of that fateful night. With revenge burning in his heart, Sakata embarks on a relentless quest to hunt down and eliminate every last demon responsible, seeking justice for his family and himself.

Toma Ikuta in Demon City. Netfix

This movie doesn't aim to be more than what its premise promises, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. The action sequences are plentiful and packed with gory set pieces, making it an engaging watch purely from an entertainment standpoint. However, when it comes to the story, it falls into familiar revenge-thriller territory, resulting in a narrative that is, at best, formulaic and, at worst, illogical.

The film crafts a blood-soaked, psychedelic tale of vengeance as Sakata systematically hunts down his targets while simultaneously seeking to free the city from the tyrannical grip of a murderous mayor and his army of masked henchmen. Though the storyline is straightforward, Demon City distinguishes itself through its action, which remains its strongest selling point.

As a character, Sakata is serviceable but somewhat one-dimensional. He has a clear and compelling motive for his vendetta, and Toma Ikuta does an admirable job conveying the raw anger and physical intensity of a vengeful hitman.

However, Sakata undergoes little to no character growth throughout the film. His limited dialogue -- while understandable, given his traumatic past -- results in a character that remains largely static. This makes it difficult for the audience to fully connect with or root for him beyond his thirst for revenge.

At times, it feels as though the filmmakers were attempting to mould Sakata into a Japanese version of John Wick -- a near-superhuman warrior single-handedly taking on waves of enemies. However, where John Wick balances action with emotional depth, Demon City falls short in developing its protagonist beyond a relentless killing machine.

The primary reason to watch this movie is, without a doubt, the action. There is a staggering amount of it, and the sheer intensity of the fight sequences is almost overwhelming. Nearly every scene features Sakata taking on a swarm of goons in brutal, bloody combat. He isn't invincible, though -- he sustains numerous injuries, including deep gashes, stab wounds, and brutal beatdowns. Fortunately, he receives assistance from a few allies along the way, but his unwavering thirst for vengeance is what truly keeps him going.

That said, there are a few nitpicks with the action. The camera work, for instance, often relies on extreme close-ups, making it difficult to discern exactly what's happening in the heat of battle. Additionally, while the film employs more practical effects than the average North American blockbuster, a significant amount of the blood is computer-generated. This can be jarring at times, as the CG blood often appears as a fleeting red splash on the screen without any tangible aftermath.

Demon City never ventures beyond the conventions of a standard revenge thriller and remains firmly within its genre's boundaries. However, one unexpected plot twist midway through the film prevents it from becoming entirely predictable. While the twist adds an interesting wrinkle to the narrative, it ultimately doesn't do enough to elevate the film beyond its action-driven core. It plays out much like a Japanese take on John Wick, minus the emotional weight of a beloved pet's death.

One's enjoyment of Demon City will largely depend on their ability to suspend disbelief and embrace the over-the-top action. If you're a fan of relentless, blood-soaked mayhem and aren't expecting a deep or intricate story, this film is still worth checking out.

Demon City

Starring Toma Ikuta, Masahiro Higashide, Miou Tanaka

Directed by Seiji Tanaka

Now streaming on Netflix