Artist decodes humanity at Trendy Gallery

Art lovers are invited to explore humanity through art during "Passorn Scape", which is running at Trendy Gallery until April 20.

This is the fourth solo exhibition by Karms whose paintings portray the fragments and leftover pieces from exploring the world around us.

The exhibition is about the spaces that don't really have any clear meaning, the gaps between what we have to accept and what we can long for. It's about words that change over time and one of those words is "freedom".

The idea of freedom is complicated and we can't help but question what it really means and how it connects to who we are. This exhibition is like a quiet scream hidden beneath the canvas and brushstrokes, sending out a wave of confusing and unsettling questions.

Karms has been drawing cartoon characters from a young age. His works have now become more expressive with colour, composition, light and shadow. Being the kind of person who analyses everything in detail, especially "humanity", every piece of his work tends to be inspired by both the surroundings and the inner beings.

His art is drawn from his head and heart through the tip of a brush into a painting. Character adaptations have been reinterpreted by his toying with distinctive elements, blending them with communicative meanings.

He's also the kind of person who is quite easily affected by the impact of what is around him, no matter how small the matter is. It is these details that he keeps as fuel that bursts into work as if to shout to the world about these great little things.

Trendy Gallery is on the 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 7pm.