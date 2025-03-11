Exhibition offers journey into solitude and self

Art viewers are invited to temporarily withdraw from the world and into the depths of the self during "Dialogues With Indigo-Blue", which is running at La Lanta Fine Art until April 5.

This is a solo exhibition by Knakorn Kachacheewa, a Thai contemporary artist reputed for his surrealist paintings that highlight the aesthetic qualities of form and colour.

For this show, he mainly employs hues of indigo and blue to chronicle a camaraderie with silence and loneliness in a series of paintings and sculptures. His palette of colours percolate through states of self-contemplation and their emotional artefacts -- echoes of happiness, regret, contentment, sadness and inspiration. Sculptures of human figures and collaged limbs, encased in claustrophobic white boxes, produce a dichotomy between enclosure and open expanse that builds into an existential vertigo -- an awareness of the heaviness of solitude that bares open the signs of the passage of time and the state of one's being.

In his artworks, however, the initial impression of loneliness gives way to an inner calm, anchored in a heightened awareness of our fleeting mortality. Grounded by visual motifs drawn from nature, his artworks act as guides to existential contemplation that can provide a measure of healing and peace.

With sensitivity to the emotional cues of different colours and shades, the artist tracks the winding paths of his introspective journey in this show. Inviting close attention to the textures of mood and feeling, his works reveal a certain value and beauty innate to silence and solitude.

La Lanta Fine Art is located at N22 Art Warehouse, Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 22, and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm.