An unlikely star

The return of The White Lotus has once again captivated audiences with its signature blend of dark comedy, satire and thrilling drama.

Now in its third season, the award-winning series transports viewers to a new exotic location, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

However, as with previous seasons, the real breakout stars often emerge from the ranks of the White Lotus hotel staff.

Lalisa Manobal and Tayme Thapthimthong in The White Lotus Season Three. (Photos © HBO Max)

This time, it's none other than Thai superstar Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa from Blackpink, who takes centre stage. Playing opposite her is a fresh face in Hollywood -- Tayme Thapthimthong, a British-born Thai actor with a fascinating journey from the military to the big screen. The new season premiered on HBO and MAX on Feb 17, and releases new episodes weekly every Monday.

Season 3 of The White Lotus takes place in Thailand, following a new group of wealthy guests who check into the luxurious resort. As always, beneath the glossy facade of paradise lies tension, dark secrets and a mystery that slowly unravels over the course of the season.

While the show retains its signature social satire, this instalment takes a deeper dive into themes of power, privilege and spirituality, all leading up to yet another shocking death that leaves viewers guessing until the very end.

Tayme portrays Gaitok, a soft-hearted and ambitious security guard at the luxurious White Lotus resort. As the season unfolds, Gaitok's story grows increasingly central to the mysterious events that will ultimately culminate in the season's signature shocking twist. His character's innocent infatuation with Mook, played by Lisa, adds a tender layer to the show's intrigue. For Tayme, landing the role was nothing short of transformative.

"This is, by far, the biggest thing I've ever done," he told Life during a group interview.

"I come from a military background, so it was amazing to get a call for this role. At the time, I had left the army just two years prior and had been doing contract security and bodyguard work. I was actually working as a bodyguard for Prinya 'Way' Intachai, a Thai rapper from the band Thaitanium."

A man accustomed to high-stakes situations, Tayme never imagined himself stepping into the world of high-profile television.

"As someone who watches a lot of action films, I didn't know The White Lotus before going to casting," he admitted. "It was when I got confirmed for my role that I realised how popular the show is and how well-written it is. And it's the first non-action project I've truly enjoyed. It's been an amazing experience."

His character, Gaitok, is not the typical tough-guy security guard audiences might expect.

"He's an ambitious security guard who has a crush on one of his colleagues, a lovely lady named Mook," Tayme explained. "I'm just trying to be a better version of myself and impress her, but it's difficult. She's not that interested in the beginning and only sees me as a friend. I have to try my best to grab her attention."

Tayme Thapthimthong at The White Lotus premiere in Bangkok.

For someone with a background in action films and security work, playing a lovestruck, somewhat nerdy character required a shift in approach.

"It was a little difficult at first because when I act, I tend to try to look cool," he confessed. "Mike [series creator Mike White] had to brief me in my earlier shoots, saying, 'Tayme, remember, Gaitok's not supposed to be that cool. You can put some machoness into it, but he's not a trained military guy. He just likes muay Thai'. "

Despite the challenge, Tayme found aspects of Gaitok's character that resonated with him.

"I'm not someone who comes across as an aggressive killer. I just want to protect people," he revealed.

"I started doing security work when I was 18, not because I wanted to fight people, but because I had this urge to protect others. I was bullied as a kid, growing up in a community where we were the only Asian family in the neighbourhood. I got picked on a lot and I hated feeling scared.

"I got into martial arts when I was younger, which led to playing sports, working as a nightclub bouncer while in university and eventually applying for the military. So in a way, I realised I was playing a version of myself. I just had to not act so tough and just be me. I'm a little shy around girls anyway. I've always been like that."

Before joining The White Lotus, Tayme wasn't familiar with the global phenomenon that is Blackpink, but that changed when he saw the impact Lisa had on fans.

"I've never listened to K-pop. It just wasn't my style; I love hip-hop, Afrobeat and R&B," he said. "But my daughter, who was three-and-a-half at the time, would be dancing to Blackpink on YouTube whenever I visited her mum's house. So I became familiar with their songs, but I wouldn't say I knew much about Lisa. Still, when I met her, I was starstruck. She definitely has an aura about her."

Working with Lisa proved to be both inspiring and helpful.

"Lisa helped me a lot with the Thai dialogue because there's quite a bit in the show. I speak Thai, but when I'm in conversations, I tend to mix in English words when I can't translate in my head fast enough," Tayme said.

"Since I was born and raised abroad, I was really concerned that I wouldn't be able to play the role of a Thai guard -- who was born, raised and educated in Thailand -- realistically enough. But Lisa helped make the language feel natural. Her and her assistant were amazing. I'm very grateful for that."

Tayme's journey to Hollywood has been anything but conventional. Born and raised in London, his early life was marked by strict discipline.

"My parents sent me to boarding school when I was 11 and that's what started my journey towards the military," he shared. "At Bradford College, they had a cadet force combined with the Marines and I did that for four years. I loved it.

"But when I applied for the military full-time, I passed the fitness tests but failed the medical because of an issue with my left ear. They told me I was only fit for a desk job and that's not what I had joined for. So I left and ended up in Thailand."

His background in martial arts and security work led Tayme to the entertainment industry, where he initially worked on action films and sci-fi projects.

"Before this, I was filming an upcoming sci-fi series, Alien: Earth, where I got to use my tactical training," he said. "But for The White Lotus, I had to scale it down a lot. I'm not supposed to be a professional with a weapon or anything. I'm just a security guard, so I had to adjust."

Having spent years in Thailand, Tayme noted how his accent has evolved.

"My accent used to be a lot more British," he said. "But since coming here, I've been around a lot of American-accented people. Even Thai people who speak English tend to use an American accent. So now, when I talk to my friends back home, they joke that I sound like an American trying to do a British accent. It is what it is."