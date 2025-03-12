Sala Sudasiri Sobha stages an afternoon of Italian opera

Sala Sudasiri Sobha presents "Al Dente: A Perfectly Cooked Afternoon Of Opera And Song" on Sunday, at 4pm.

This is an afternoon of passion, drama and romance where two outstanding artists -- Thai tenor Nattha Thammathi and pianist Pana Yontararak -- will take the audience on a journey through Italy's most beloved operatic and Neapolitan classics.

They will be transported by timeless songs like Torna A Surriento and Core 'Ngrato, as well as the powerful emotions of Verismo arias such as Nessun Dorma and Vesti La Giubba.

These pieces have captivated listeners for generations and in the hands of these two artists, they will come alive with fresh intensity and deep emotion.

The concert will open with Neapolitan songs that capture the warmth and charm of Italy, followed by operatic arias filled with drama and passion. A special addition to the programme is Eclissi, a contemporary art song composed by Nattha Thammathi himself, with lyrics by Lorenzo Cassola.

Pana Yontararak. photos courtesy of Sala Sudasiri Sobha

A highly acclaimed Thai tenor, Nattha is known for his rich voice and expressive performances. He has won top prizes at the Osaka International Music Competition and the Italian Opera Competition in Thailand. His performances in operas such as La Traviata and Tosca have earned him recognition across Asia and Europe.

A graduate of the Francesco Morlacchi Conservatory in Perugia, Italy, and a recipient of the prestigious Luigi Castellini award, Pana is a full-time piano teacher and academic director at Nat Studio, as well as a guest lecturer at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. Tickets cost 500, 1,000, 1,800 and 2,500 baht. Sala Sudasiri Sobha concert hall is on Lat Phrao 41 yaek 7-2.