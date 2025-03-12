K-drama The Witch explores a haunting mystery

Based on the webtoon by renowned artist Kang Full, The Witch is a highly anticipated K-drama on VIU Thailand.

The Witch is a Korean mystery and romance TV series featuring an intriguing plot based on the webtoon with the same title. Kang's previous webtoon, Moving, was an award-winning and highly-rated Korean TV drama produced by Disney Hotstar in 2023.

Due to the success of Moving, The Witch has become a highly anticipated K-drama. The Witch follows the story of Park Mi-jeong (Roh Jeong-eui), a good-looking top student who attracts many male students. However, the strange thing is that every male student who expresses interest in her ends up having a tragic incident (some of them get seriously injured and one even dies).

As the school is located in a remote area where people are superstitious, students start rumours accusing Park Mi-jeong of being a witch. After being judged by classmates and schoolmates, Park also believes that she is cursed and brings bad luck to people who like her, so she isolated herself from others and eventually quits school.

A few years later, Lee Dong-jin (Park Jin-young of Got7) who is one of Park Mi-jeong's schoolmates, unintentionally meets Park on a subway and witnesses a bizarre incident with his own eyes. A man confesses to Park that he has a crush on her and one minute later, he suffers a heart attack.

Lee discovers that while other classmates had moved on from the witch incidents and had a good life, Park still had the belief that she is cursed and spends most of her time alone.

But being a data analyst, Lee is not superstitous and he believes in facts, big data and statistics. He tries to prove that Park is not a witch by interviewing former male students who experienced tragic incidents involving Park in the past. Lee aims to find patterns of the incidents and hopes to prevent tragic incidents in the future.