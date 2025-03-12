New releases for your streaming pleasure: March 12-18

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Dope Thief

Premieres on March 14

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book “Dope Thief”, the series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard.

PRIME VIDEO

The Wheel Of Time: Season 3

Premieres on March 13

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel Of Time, a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor, learns he is “The Dragon Reborn” — a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. After defeating Ishamael at the end of Season 2, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared “The Dragon Reborn”. But the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both. As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognisable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene. These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark…no matter the cost.

NETFLIX

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Premieres on March 12

A determined mum steps up to lead the church Nativity play, where six mischievous kids teach their old-fashioned town the true meaning of Christmas.

Adolescence

Premieres on March 13

When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?

The Electric State

Premieres on March 14

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen's journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.

HBO/MAX

The Parenting

Premieres on March 13

Boyfriends Josh and Rohan plan a weekend getaway to introduce their parents, only to discover that their rental is home to a 400-year-old poltergeist.

Totally Spies: Season 7

Premieres on March 13

Three young women work as undercover spy agents for the WOOHP.

AFN

Field Trip With Curtis Stone

Premieres on March 12

Curtis and his team travel to his native Australia, as well as Italy, Spain and California. Showcasing the journey to one specific region, Curtis highlights the artisans, farmers, wine producers and topography of the area.

ANIMAL PLANET

Wild Assassins: Season 2

Premieres on March 13

Go on a journey through land, sea and sky and meet the cunning killers who live there.

TLC

The Big Clean

Premieres on March 13

Jo Cooke and Al Law (the owners of the Curvy Brides Boutique) transform the homes of people in need with a deep clean and a de-clutter.

DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Gold Rush: Season 15

Premieres on March 24

Greed, unbridled ambition, and family drama drive the miners to cash in on soaring gold prices and chase a US$40 million jackpot in gold.