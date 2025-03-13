The King's melodies

Earlier this month, the Thailand Culture Centre witnessed an extraordinary event that celebrated diplomatic friendship and honoured His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, whose profound musical legacy remains deeply cherished.

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) and the China National Symphony Orchestra (CNSO) Chorus, under the baton of Maestro Zhang Guoyong, delivered a breathtaking performance in honour of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Kingdom of Thailand.

Chettaphan Maksamphan, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the strong ties between the two nations, emphasising how music bridges mutual understanding and cultural appreciation.

He remarked: "Over the past half-century, Thailand-China diplomatic relations have grown steadily and robustly, building upon a solid foundation of mutual respect, co-operation and friendship. Regardless of global changes, our two countries have consistently supported each other at all levels and across every dimension, be it politics, economics, social co-operation and culture."

This year has been designated as "the Golden Jubilee for Thailand-China friendship", underscoring both nations' commitment to building "a Thailand-China community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability".

Conductor Zhang Guoyong.

HE Han Zhiqiang, ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Thailand, echoed these sentiments, expressing gratitude for the collaboration between the two prestigious ensembles and the Ministry of Culture's support in fostering cultural diplomacy.

The programme's first half featured Fantasia On Themes by King Bhumibol, arranged by Norio Maeda. This arrangement, created to celebrate His Majesty's 60th birthday, beautifully weaves themes from his compositions, demonstrating his remarkable talent as a composer.

Although this piece had been performed by the RBSO before, Maestro Zhang Guoyong's precise yet emotive conducting allowed the orchestra to explore a new spectrum of the piece's colours and textures, from its delicate, jazz-inspired melodies to its grand symphonic flourishes. The RBSO managed to capture the essence of His Majesty's musical ingenuity.

Following intermission, the CNSO Orchestra Chorus took centre stage for a grand performance of Yellow River Cantata, composed by Xian Xinghai, with lyrics by Guang Weiran. This monumental eight movement piece was delivered by the chorus with intensity, bringing the story of struggle and triumph along the Yellow River to life.

The impeccable diction of the soloists, although in a foreign language to most audience members, allowed the story to be conveyed appropriately. The emotional movements and dynamic melodies transported listeners to an era of perseverance and hope. The orchestra's accompaniment provided a perfect foundation for the choir's passionate delivery.

To conclude, the RBSO and CNSO Chorus performed two beautiful encores.

First was a choral rendition of Alexandra, also named Paendin Kong Rao (Our Motherland), composed by King Bhumibol. This piece showcased the dedication and respect of the chorus members in learning the lyrics of a Thai piece. The second encore, My Motherland And Me, a similarly patriotic song, served as a fitting end to the evening.

The RBSO and the CNSO Chorus delivered a memorable and symbolic performance with unity and precision -- much like the concert's central theme.