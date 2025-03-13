Explore Thai art history at Museum Pier

Both children and adults are invited to have a fun and memorable experience during the "200 Years Journey Through Thai Modern Art History" exhibition, which is running at Museum Pier until April 30.

On display are more than 100 rare and valuable paintings from the personal collection of the museum's co-founders Piriya and Kornkamol Vachajitpan. They include pieces by pioneering Thai artists like Khrua In Khong from the reign of King Rama IV to contemporary figures such as Alex Face, Gongkan, Molly and Mr. Kreme.

However, what makes this exhibition special is that it comes with museum labels, an approach widely used in museums across the UK and the US, to allow young family members a novel way to joyfully explore exhibits.

Providing Thailand's first collection of museum labels for children in this show is new-gen artist Deejai Kosiyabong, who wishes to make art friendlier and more accessible to children.

She has crafted creative captions to present information about the artworks through words, illustrations and symbols designed specifically for kids. These captions encourage kids to actively engage with art, making learning more colourful and enjoyable.

Through cute captions displayed at kid's eye level on the museum's brightly coloured walls, children can also create their own narratives, share their thoughts and retain what they've learned in an exciting way.

The ideas that the artist incorporates into the captions are interpreted from a child's perspective, blended with tidbits of knowledge. She also integrated her childhood experiences and family memories with what she learned from Museum Studies at the US-based Pratt Institute to develop the engaging captions.

Also presented at the show is an Activity Book that comes with crayons and coloured pencils, allowing children to sit down, draw, take notes or doodle freely -- fuelling their imagination and creativity.

Museum Pier is located next to Tha Chang pier, Maharaj Road and opens daily from 9am to 5pm. The fee is 100 baht (50 baht for children taller than 90cm).